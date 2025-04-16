Cortes 18: A Breakthrough in RV Lightweight Design with an Integrated Composite Chassis
The Cortes Campers integrated composite chassis offers superior strength-to-weight ratio, ensuring maximum durability while significantly reducing the overall dry weight of the Cortes 18 by 600-800 lbs. over its previous Cortes 17 model.
Cleveland, OH, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cortes Campers LLC, today announced the release of the Cortes 18 RV travel trailer with two interior floorplans and featuring a licensed integrated composite chassis. The Cortes 18 lightweight design offers strength and weight reduction for increased towing capabilities.
The newly integrated composite chassis offers superior strength-to-weight ratio, ensuring maximum durability while significantly reducing the overall dry weight of the Cortes 18 by 600-800 lbs. over its previous Cortes 17 model.
"At Cortes Campers, we are focused on innovation and delivering the highest quality products to our customers," said Taylor Bennington, VP of Sales and Operations at Cortes Campers. "With the introduction of the Cortes 18, we have made major advancements by integrating a composite frame directly into the RV body, which will be a game-changer for the RV industry. This positions Cortes Campers at the forefront of a new era in lightweight travel trailer construction."
About Cortes Campers, LLC
Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine and composite materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers. The company’s latest innovation includes an integrated composite frame. For additional information: cortescampers.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.
PR Contact:
Cortes Campers LLC
1148 East 222nd Street
Euclid, Ohio 44117
T:+1 216-896-7000
infor@cortescampers.com
The newly integrated composite chassis offers superior strength-to-weight ratio, ensuring maximum durability while significantly reducing the overall dry weight of the Cortes 18 by 600-800 lbs. over its previous Cortes 17 model.
"At Cortes Campers, we are focused on innovation and delivering the highest quality products to our customers," said Taylor Bennington, VP of Sales and Operations at Cortes Campers. "With the introduction of the Cortes 18, we have made major advancements by integrating a composite frame directly into the RV body, which will be a game-changer for the RV industry. This positions Cortes Campers at the forefront of a new era in lightweight travel trailer construction."
About Cortes Campers, LLC
Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine and composite materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers. The company’s latest innovation includes an integrated composite frame. For additional information: cortescampers.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.
PR Contact:
Cortes Campers LLC
1148 East 222nd Street
Euclid, Ohio 44117
T:+1 216-896-7000
infor@cortescampers.com
Contact
Cortes Campers LLCContact
Patricia Salaciak
216-896-7000
www.cortescampers.com
Patricia Salaciak
216-896-7000
www.cortescampers.com
Categories