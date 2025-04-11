Mango AI Introduces a Video Translator Free Online for Video Localization
Mango AI is stirring up content localization with its latest video translator free online, enabling creators to bypass language barriers and target a global audience effortlessly.
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As video content becomes more and more a part of our daily lives, language differences can sometimes make it hard for people to embrace cultural diversity. Acknowledging this need, Mango AI has come out with a video translator free online (https://mangoanimate.com/ai/video-translator) to help users localize content without hassles. Users can simply input videos from any source language and generate voiceovers and subtitles in their desired language with a few clicks.
Users who count on Mango AI’s video translator free online can effectively create marketing content tailored for diverse audiences. The platform supports over 120 languages, each categorized by specific countries, making personalized translations accessible to everyone. Users can choose from various timbres for languages such as American English, New Zealand English, Qatari Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, and more.
No need to spend a lot of time translating video subtitles or recording multilingual versions. This video translator free online empowers simultaneous subtitle and voiceover translation automatically, ensuring the video aligns with on-screen speech. Users can get a well-translated video with subtitles and voiceovers in their target languages within minutes.
Using this video translator free online is pretty straightforward for everyone. Users simply need to upload their videos (with a minimum length of 5 seconds) that include voiceovers, and then choose the source language and the desired language for translation. Mango AI also offers four subtitle options: none, source language only, target language only, or both source and target languages. The video translator will translate the voiceover and subtitles, ensuring they remain synchronized with the original content, and automatically add the subtitles as specified. Users can finally export the video with lip-synced voiceovers, making it ready for sharing on any platform.
Mango AI boasts a wide range of tools for video creation. Users can also create videos with custom avatars and premade AI avatars to add more personalization to their video content. CEO of Mango Animate, Winston Zhang, says, “In addition to the video translator free online for effortless content localization, we also provide tools to help create interesting content like talking pets and singing photos (https://mangoanimate.com/ai/singing-photos). You will find that Mango AI is now a versatile platform for dynamic video content.”
For more information about this video translator free online, please visit https://mangoanimate.com/ai.
About Mango Animate
Mango Animate is a modern software company that provides creators with top-notch video creation solutions. It develops downloadable software programs like Mango AM, Mango WM, Mango PM, Mango VM, etc., and its newly launched Mango AI is designed to utilize the power of AI to help users effortlessly create videos free online.
Contact
Mango Animate Co., Ltd.Contact
Shero Quinn
+86 020-61972665
https://mangoanimate.com/
