OMG! at North Coast Rep Variety Nights
Solana Beach, CA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert Dubac (author, actor) stars in OMG! at North Coast Repertory Theatre.
OMG! will run April 21, 2025 at 7:30pm and April 22, 2025 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $49 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit the website to purchase tickets.
