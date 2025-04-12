GENINVO Announces Its Latest Innovation – Confidential Information Scanner (CIS) Tool
Bloomington, IL, April 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GENINVO, a leading provider of life science technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation – the Confidential Information Scanner (CIS) Tool. This tool is designed to help organizations identify publicly available company confidential information (CCI) across multiple sources.
The pharmaceutical and life sciences industries handle large volumes of sensitive data, making data protection a priority. GENINVO’s CIS Tool uses rule-based and AI-driven algorithms to scan documents and web sources for confidential information, helping organizations safeguard their data.
Key Features of the CIS Tool:
- Web Scan: Users can input a drug name and an optional sponsor name to initiate a web scan for CCI categories. Extracted information is stored in a secure repository for easy access.
- Document Scan: Users can upload PDF documents related to specific drugs or sponsors for scanning. The tool enables users to search and link extracted information within uploaded documents.
- AI-Driven Accuracy: CIS utilizes advanced AI models to enhance search precision and improve identification of confidential data.
- Continuous Monitoring & Updates: The tool allows for re-scanning of documents and websites as needed, ensuring organizations stay updated on potential data exposure risks.
“GENINVO is committed to delivering solutions that address challenges in the life sciences sector,” said Shweta Shukla, CEO at GENINVO. “With the CIS Tool, we are providing organizations with a powerful way to protect their confidential information.”
About GENINVO:
GENINVO is a technology partner for organizations in the life sciences industry. Combining expertise with advanced technology, GENINVO delivers solutions that improve data security, management, and compliance.
For more information about the CIS Tool, visit www.geninvo.com or contact us at info@geninvo.com | (309) 807-5006.
Contact
Shweta Shukla, CEO
706-540-6653
www.geninvo.com
1408 E. Empire Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
