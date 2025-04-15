LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on May 13 with "Beyond Probate: Navigating the Hidden Responsibilities After a Loss."

LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The special guest for May is Bill Solominsky of Reluctant Executor who will lead a discussion on “Beyond Probate: Navigating the Hidden Responsibilities After a Loss.”