LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on May 13 with "Beyond Probate: Navigating the Hidden Responsibilities After a Loss."
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The special guest for May is Bill Solominsky of Reluctant Executor who will lead a discussion on “Beyond Probate: Navigating the Hidden Responsibilities After a Loss.”
Austin, TX, April 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- At a time when families are dealing with grief and stress from losing a loved one, they must also take on many time-consuming administrative and logistical tasks. Attendees at LT Senior Services’ May seminar will hear from Bill Solominsky of Reluctant Executor, helping families with administrative and logistical tasks that occur after a loss, minimizing surprises by helping document the details needed for these tasks at any age.
"I thought that my mom and I were prepared for the things we'd have to take care of after my dad died," shared Bill Solominsky of Reluctant Executor. "However, I was shocked at how many time-consuming, unexpected tasks fell on us. Nobody was there to guide us, so we had to figure it all out while dealing with the stress and grief that follows a loss. I started Reluctant Executor to provide that guidance that we didn't have. We work with families to reduce the stress they experience while making sure important estate administration tasks don't fall through the cracks."
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
"I thought that my mom and I were prepared for the things we'd have to take care of after my dad died," shared Bill Solominsky of Reluctant Executor. "However, I was shocked at how many time-consuming, unexpected tasks fell on us. Nobody was there to guide us, so we had to figure it all out while dealing with the stress and grief that follows a loss. I started Reluctant Executor to provide that guidance that we didn't have. We work with families to reduce the stress they experience while making sure important estate administration tasks don't fall through the cracks."
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
Contact
LT Senior ServicesContact
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
Categories