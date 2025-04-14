Author Linda Wigdor’s New Book, "Secrets, Undone," is a Gripping Novel That Finds Two Former Friends Whose Lives Are Upended When Secrets from Their Past Are Revealed

Recent release “Secrets, Undone” from Page Publishing author Linda Wigdor is a compelling and thought-provoking story that centers around Debbie and Lynne, two college friends whose lives lead them in different directions until they are reunited several years later. Now, with secrets out in the open, they’ll have to navigate their tumultuous reunion and the fallout from unearthed secrets.