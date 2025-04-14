Author Linda Wigdor’s New Book, "Secrets, Undone," is a Gripping Novel That Finds Two Former Friends Whose Lives Are Upended When Secrets from Their Past Are Revealed
Recent release “Secrets, Undone” from Page Publishing author Linda Wigdor is a compelling and thought-provoking story that centers around Debbie and Lynne, two college friends whose lives lead them in different directions until they are reunited several years later. Now, with secrets out in the open, they’ll have to navigate their tumultuous reunion and the fallout from unearthed secrets.
Port St Lucia, FL, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda Wigdor, who worked as an elementary school teacher for many years before becoming a reading specialist, has completed her new book, “Secrets, Undone”: a captivating and riveting story of two college friends who, after years apart, find their lives intersected once again, only to discover that secrets from their past can no longer remain hidden.
Author Linda Wigdor has always loved to write and has been composing poetry and stories since childhood. Currently, she is a member of a writing club in her South Florida community, where she found the inspiration to begin writing fiction. Wigdor lives on the Treasure Coast with her partner, Norm, and her precious cat, Lilah.
“Secrets—we all have them. Some are never revealed, and some are accidentally discovered by others. How have these secrets impacted the characters in this novel?” writes Wigdor.
“Debbie and Lynne meet in college and become fast friends. Although polar opposites, they form a strong bond that slowly erodes as their lives move in different directions. Yet years later, a quirk of fate brings them back together, which changes the trajectory of their lives and the lives of their children. What becomes of all the secrets once they are unmasked?”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Wigdor’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as Debbie and Lynne find their worlds turned upside down by shocking secrets from years prior finally catching up to them. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Secrets, Undone” is sure to shock readers with each turn of the page, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Secrets, Undone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
