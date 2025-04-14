Author Terrence Pershall’s New Book, "Trail Dust and Roses," is a Captivating Tale That Follows One Man’s Continued Search for His Missing Father in the American West
Recent release “Trail Dust and Roses” from Page Publishing author Terrence Pershall is a gripping tale that centers around the continued journey of Fenn as he searches for his missing father while also trying to establish his own ranch. Along the way, Fenn will find himself falling in love while on the run from dangerous outlaws and the shadows of his own past.
Carmel Valley, CA, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Terrence Pershall, an avid horseback rider and author who splits his time between Carmel Valley, California, and Brittany, France, has completed his new book, “Trail Dust and Roses”: a riveting tale that follows one man’s search for his missing father as he also begins to build a life for himself and establish his own ranch.
A lifetime resident of California, author Terrence Pershall grew up on the beaches of southern California, working on ranches in Sonora, California. He attended San Diego State University as a media major and began his writing journey there. Pershall is also a founder and chairman emeritus of the Santa Cruz Cancer Benefit Group, which has been funding cancer research and supporting cancer nonprofits for the last twenty-five years.
“The story of Fenn’s search for his father continues as he recovers from betrayal at the hands of Don Matteo and his daughter Aurora,” writes Pershall. “With the help of his trusted friend Miguel, he strives to establish his Lone Pine ranch and journeys to Carson City, Nevada, in hopes of finding a market for his cattle. While there, he foils a bank robbery and finds romance where he least expects it. As fortune smiles on him, he also encounters the problems success sometimes brings. He finds the love of his life and finally comes to terms with his past. An unusual series of events leads him to his new ranch on the coast of California, but not after dealing with a new wife, rustlers, and a particular nefarious outlaw. Still, his search for his father continues with surprising twists and turns, all leading to an exciting climax.”
Published by Page Publishing, Terrence Pershall’s enthralling tale is a follow-up to the author’s previous novel, “Wisdom of the Cactus,” and will transport readers as they follow along on Fenn’s continued search for his father. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Trail Dust and Roses” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound and eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Trail Dust and Roses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A lifetime resident of California, author Terrence Pershall grew up on the beaches of southern California, working on ranches in Sonora, California. He attended San Diego State University as a media major and began his writing journey there. Pershall is also a founder and chairman emeritus of the Santa Cruz Cancer Benefit Group, which has been funding cancer research and supporting cancer nonprofits for the last twenty-five years.
“The story of Fenn’s search for his father continues as he recovers from betrayal at the hands of Don Matteo and his daughter Aurora,” writes Pershall. “With the help of his trusted friend Miguel, he strives to establish his Lone Pine ranch and journeys to Carson City, Nevada, in hopes of finding a market for his cattle. While there, he foils a bank robbery and finds romance where he least expects it. As fortune smiles on him, he also encounters the problems success sometimes brings. He finds the love of his life and finally comes to terms with his past. An unusual series of events leads him to his new ranch on the coast of California, but not after dealing with a new wife, rustlers, and a particular nefarious outlaw. Still, his search for his father continues with surprising twists and turns, all leading to an exciting climax.”
Published by Page Publishing, Terrence Pershall’s enthralling tale is a follow-up to the author’s previous novel, “Wisdom of the Cactus,” and will transport readers as they follow along on Fenn’s continued search for his father. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Trail Dust and Roses” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound and eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Trail Dust and Roses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories