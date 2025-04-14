Author Terrence Pershall’s New Book, "Trail Dust and Roses," is a Captivating Tale That Follows One Man’s Continued Search for His Missing Father in the American West

Recent release “Trail Dust and Roses” from Page Publishing author Terrence Pershall is a gripping tale that centers around the continued journey of Fenn as he searches for his missing father while also trying to establish his own ranch. Along the way, Fenn will find himself falling in love while on the run from dangerous outlaws and the shadows of his own past.