Author Tina Charest’s New Book, "Let the Children Come to Me," is a Powerful Story That Follows a Young Boy Whose Life is Forever Changed Through His Encounter with Jesus

Recent release “Let the Children Come to Me” from Covenant Books author Tina Charest is a compelling story that centers around Benjamin, a young boy who struggles in his life due to a disability that keeps him from playing with the other children. But when Benjamin hears Jesus calling to him, he finds a new sense of self-acceptance he never knew possible.