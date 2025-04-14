Author Tina Charest’s New Book, "Let the Children Come to Me," is a Powerful Story That Follows a Young Boy Whose Life is Forever Changed Through His Encounter with Jesus
Recent release “Let the Children Come to Me” from Covenant Books author Tina Charest is a compelling story that centers around Benjamin, a young boy who struggles in his life due to a disability that keeps him from playing with the other children. But when Benjamin hears Jesus calling to him, he finds a new sense of self-acceptance he never knew possible.
Readfield, ME, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tina Charest, a professional Christian singer and songwriter with a passion for sharing her faith through music and writing, has completed her new book, “Let the Children Come to Me”: a stirring tale that explores how a young boy’s life is forever changed by an encounter with Jesus, revealing how the Lord is always with his followers.
As a certified health, life, financial, and spiritual coach, author Tina Charest brings a holistic approach to helping others lead fulfilling lives. Tina lives in Maine with her husband and their five beloved cats. She is also the proud mother of a grown son who lives nearby. Through her work and personal life, the author strives to inspire others to grow spiritually, embrace faith, and find joy in every day.
“In ‘Let the Children Come to Me,’ Benjamin feels small, unseen, and different from the other children. While they run and play, he watches from behind his crutch, wondering why his legs don’t work like theirs. When he hears that Jesus is coming to town, his heart fills with hope. Maybe meeting Jesus will help him understand why he is the way he is.
“As Benjamin struggles to get close, he’s turned away by the crowd—until Jesus calls out, ‘Let the children come to Me.’ In this heartwarming story, the boy learns that even though he may not be healed in the way he expected, he is seen, loved, and cherished just as he is. Through Jesus’s words, he discovers that his heart, filled with love and joy, is what makes him truly special.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tina Charest’s new book is a touching tale of love, faith, and self-acceptance that reminds readers of all ages that Jesus sees and loves each of his children, no matter how different they may feel. With colorful artwork to help bring Charest’s story to life, “Let the Children Come to Me” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to find strength in Christ no matter what they may be facing in life.
Readers can purchase “Let the Children Come to Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
