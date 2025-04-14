Michigan vs Enbridge: Aaron Robins News Uncovers New Details in Great Lakes Oil Pipeline Dispute
Aaron Robins News takes an in-depth look into the controversy surrounding Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline running through the Great Lakes.
Grand Rapids, MI, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aaron Robins News takes an in-depth look into the controversy surrounding Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline running through the Great Lakes.
Conversations with Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel, Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy and U.S. Coast Guard officials detail how the state of Michigan would respond to a worst-case-scenario oil spill in the Great Lakes, construction of the Great Lake Tunnel Project and the possible effects from a major oil spill along with possible economic impacts from the removal of the Line 5 pipeline from the Great Lakes.
Former Wood TV 8 writer Aaron Robins spent months investigating and diving into specifics surrounding the Line 5 controversy to shed some light on many unanswered questions.
(News aggregators and outlets are welcome to repost the story but are asked to credit Aaron Robins and backlink where necessary.)
The full story can be found here: Michigan, Enbridge & the Line 5 Oil Pipeline.
Conversations with Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel, Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy and U.S. Coast Guard officials detail how the state of Michigan would respond to a worst-case-scenario oil spill in the Great Lakes, construction of the Great Lake Tunnel Project and the possible effects from a major oil spill along with possible economic impacts from the removal of the Line 5 pipeline from the Great Lakes.
Former Wood TV 8 writer Aaron Robins spent months investigating and diving into specifics surrounding the Line 5 controversy to shed some light on many unanswered questions.
(News aggregators and outlets are welcome to repost the story but are asked to credit Aaron Robins and backlink where necessary.)
The full story can be found here: Michigan, Enbridge & the Line 5 Oil Pipeline.
Contact
Aaron Robins NewsContact
Aaron Robins
616-800-4518
aaronrbns.wordpress.com
Aaron Robins
616-800-4518
aaronrbns.wordpress.com
Categories