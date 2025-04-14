Author Fredrick Hunter’s New Book, "Apprehended by Sovereign Decree," is a Powerful Memoir of How the Author’s Life Was Changed Through His Relationship with Christ
Recent release “Apprehended by Sovereign Decree: Broadening Our Understanding of God's Sovereign Power over All Things - Especially Redemption” from Covenant Books author Fredrick Hunter is a stirring account that reveals how the author’s life was forever changed in an instant through opening up his heart and mind to the Lord and his teachings.
Cropwell, AL, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fredrick Hunter, a native of Pell City, Alabama, has completed his new book, “Apprehended by Sovereign Decree: Broadening Our Understanding of God's Sovereign Power over All Things - Especially Redemption”: a thought-provoking faith-based read that explores how the author was transformed after opening himself up to a relationship with God and his Holy Word.
Although he has long been an unbeliever in the God of the Bible, author Frederick Hunter has always been fascinated with searching for and writing about the unknown. After serving in the Gulf War and going through a divorce, Mr. Hunter’s views and belief in God changed dramatically. Drawing on his extensive experience as a caustic and otherwise combative nonbeliever, he now confronts the hard questions and obstacles that people tend to express about Christianity as he reaches beyond the veil of controversy in order to uncover the truth about who the God of the Bible really is. Mr. Hunter began writing in 2005 and has contributed many personal works, such as songs and poems, to the Library of Congress.
Beginning in 2001 in Anniston, Alabama, “Apprehended by Sovereign Decree” follows the author, at that point an atheist and agnostic, as he begins reading something unexpected. He finds himself terrified and overwhelmed by what he discovers, and his whole life’s trajectory drastically changes. Seized by a power he cannot explain, the hard truth begins to unfold as he recognizes himself within the pages of the one book that he has sworn not to trust.
Fredrick is introduced to a man who existed thousands of years ago, and this man leads him on a quest to understand his new awakening to the truth. It is through this investigative journey that Fredrick shares with readers his private stages of transformation from death to life through the unseen power that draws him to the one person he has been running from his whole life—the man—Jesus, the Christ.
Confronting a series of questions that most people are uncomfortable asking, Fredrick reaches for the raw truth that most people don’t want to hear. It is through this intimate journey that Fredrick finds himself—“Apprehended by Sovereign Decree.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Fredrick Hunter’s new book will invite readers to rediscover themselves in the light of a sovereign and Holy Father. Deeply personal and candid, Hunter shares his writings in the hope of helping other atheists and agnostics open themselves up the divine power that resides all around them for those willing to accept and embrace it.
Readers can purchase “Apprehended by Sovereign Decree: Broadening Our Understanding of God's Sovereign Power over All Things - Especially Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
