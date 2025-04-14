Author Kara Pederson’s New Book, "Mood'le Doodles," is an Interactive Workbook to Help Readers Manage Their Emotions Through Self-Reflection and Art Therapy

Recent release “Mood'le Doodles: Doodle Your Day: A Journey to Mindful Mood Mastery Managing Emotions through Self-Reflection and Creative Expression” from Covenant Books author Kara Pederson is a unique workbook that merges the therapeutic benefits of art with practical tools for managing one’s mood throughout the day.