Author Kara Pederson’s New Book, "Mood'le Doodles," is an Interactive Workbook to Help Readers Manage Their Emotions Through Self-Reflection and Art Therapy
Recent release “Mood'le Doodles: Doodle Your Day: A Journey to Mindful Mood Mastery Managing Emotions through Self-Reflection and Creative Expression” from Covenant Books author Kara Pederson is a unique workbook that merges the therapeutic benefits of art with practical tools for managing one’s mood throughout the day.
Rochester, MN, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kara Pederson, a licensed clinical social worker and certified clinical services provider specializing in ADHD treatment, has completed his new book, “Mood'le Doodles: Doodle Your Day: A Journey to Mindful Mood Mastery Managing Emotions through Self-Reflection and Creative Expression”: an interactive workbook that utilizes art as a way to express and manage one’s emotions.
With over fifteen years of experience, author Kara Pederson has dedicated her career to eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health. Her passion for breaking down barriers is what led to the publication of “Mood’le Doodles.” Kara’s innovative approach to mental health care is evident through her private practice, KP Counseling, through which Kara prioritizes digital accessibility to improving mental health education and providing support to all individuals.
“Who knew that doodling and coloring could be so powerful? It's like a secret weapon for your brain!” shares Pederson. “Coloring and scribbling can positively impact well-being by stimulating the brain, inducing mindfulness, promoting relaxation, and releasing endorphins. Doodling also provides a safe outlet to express emotions, combat stress hormones, and invigorate the autonomic nervous system.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kara Pederson’s new book offers an enjoyable and effective method to improve one’s emotional well-being through creative expression and self-reflection exercises. With each turn of the page, readers will discover the transformative power of understanding and regulating one’s emotions, and the positive impact that art can have on one’s psyche.
Readers can purchase “Mood'le Doodles: Doodle Your Day: A Journey to Mindful Mood Mastery Managing Emotions through Self-Reflection and Creative Expression” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
