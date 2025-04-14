Author Greatness Quiroz’s New Book, “The Book of the Lord’s Wisdom: The Grace Addition,” is a Powerful Discussion Aimed at Helping Readers Grow Closer to the Lord
Recent release “The Book of the Lord’s Wisdom: The Grace Addition” from Covenant Books author Greatness Quiroz is a poignant, faith-based read that reveals the Lord’s teachings and wisdom imparted to the author through his relationship with God. Through sharing his writings, Quiroz hopes to help inspire readers to seek out the Lord and open their hearts to Him and His graces.
New York, NY, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Greatness Quiroz, who was raised in the small town of Kermit, Texas, has completed his new book, “The Book of the Lord’s Wisdom: The Grace Addition”: a stirring and engaging devotional that aims to enlighten readers on Christ’s teachings, helping them to discover the hope and light found within having a relationship with God.
In his life, author Greatness Quiroz got married and had five children: three boys and two little girls. Later in life, Greatness became known as a prophet by many, going from place to place and teaching and discovering in Christ Who He really was and for others. He became who he is today by following the Lord Jesus in his life and in his ministry.
“In the beginning, there was only hope,” writes Greatness Quiroz. “In the beginning of me, was I and the Lord Jesus. His beginning was different from mine obviously. But for me, personally.
“It was during a five-day project trip that the Lord and I decided to take the time together to bond and to be. It started on January 6, 2020—the beginning.
“Within five days and nights of staying in an old empty house with no TV, no phones, and no entertainment of any kind. The Lord and I laughed. We talked, and we wrote.
“It was during this trip and laughter that the Lord told me that we would write this book of wisdom, and He explained to me that it would be something that we would do together as one and win.
“Jesus is hope. Jesus is life. We did this together and enjoyed all eight or nine days of it. ‘Metaphor.’ God is time. God is day.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Greatness Quiroz’s new book will help readers gain insight into Christ’s teachings and Scripture, allowing them to grow closer with the Lord and surrender unto Him in all aspects of their lives to receive His grace and salvation.
Readers can purchase “The Book of the Lord’s Wisdom: The Grace Addition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In his life, author Greatness Quiroz got married and had five children: three boys and two little girls. Later in life, Greatness became known as a prophet by many, going from place to place and teaching and discovering in Christ Who He really was and for others. He became who he is today by following the Lord Jesus in his life and in his ministry.
“In the beginning, there was only hope,” writes Greatness Quiroz. “In the beginning of me, was I and the Lord Jesus. His beginning was different from mine obviously. But for me, personally.
“It was during a five-day project trip that the Lord and I decided to take the time together to bond and to be. It started on January 6, 2020—the beginning.
“Within five days and nights of staying in an old empty house with no TV, no phones, and no entertainment of any kind. The Lord and I laughed. We talked, and we wrote.
“It was during this trip and laughter that the Lord told me that we would write this book of wisdom, and He explained to me that it would be something that we would do together as one and win.
“Jesus is hope. Jesus is life. We did this together and enjoyed all eight or nine days of it. ‘Metaphor.’ God is time. God is day.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Greatness Quiroz’s new book will help readers gain insight into Christ’s teachings and Scripture, allowing them to grow closer with the Lord and surrender unto Him in all aspects of their lives to receive His grace and salvation.
Readers can purchase “The Book of the Lord’s Wisdom: The Grace Addition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories