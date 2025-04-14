Author Greatness Quiroz’s New Book, “The Book of the Lord’s Wisdom: The Grace Addition,” is a Powerful Discussion Aimed at Helping Readers Grow Closer to the Lord

Recent release “The Book of the Lord’s Wisdom: The Grace Addition” from Covenant Books author Greatness Quiroz is a poignant, faith-based read that reveals the Lord’s teachings and wisdom imparted to the author through his relationship with God. Through sharing his writings, Quiroz hopes to help inspire readers to seek out the Lord and open their hearts to Him and His graces.