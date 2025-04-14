Author Nathan Jordan’s New Book, "Generation Transportation," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Train as It Ponders the Importance of a School Bus’s Role

Recent release “Generation Transportation” from Covenant Books author Nathan Jordan is a captivating story of a train that is proud of its ability to pull cargo every day through town. But as it does so, the train passes by a school bus and wonders about the bus’s position in the town’s network of transportation.