Author Nathan Jordan’s New Book, "Generation Transportation," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Train as It Ponders the Importance of a School Bus’s Role
Recent release “Generation Transportation” from Covenant Books author Nathan Jordan is a captivating story of a train that is proud of its ability to pull cargo every day through town. But as it does so, the train passes by a school bus and wonders about the bus’s position in the town’s network of transportation.
Lees Summit, MO, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nathan Jordan, a loving husband and father who was born and raised in Clinton, Missouri, has completed his new book, “Generation Transportation”: a charming story of a train who thinks of all the ways that buses can be useful in moving people instead of a train.
From a young age, author Nathan Jordan always loved sports and the outdoors and was known for being athletic. He met and fell in love with his wife, Jody, in 2005, and they married in 2008. After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2009, their plans changed, and Nathan has had the blessing of being a stay-at-home parent for ten years. The author and his wife were blessed with three children, and they currently reside in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, where they attend Faith Baptist Church.
“Can a train actually be less powerful than a bus? Are love and a future hope things we should not discuss?” asks Nathan. “These are the thoughts that hit this train as it roars by a beautiful school bus waiting in the early-morning sky.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nathan Jordan’s new book is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on the train’s journey while it ponders why a bus might be more useful in certain situations. With colorful and vibrant artwork to bring Nathan’s story to life, “Generation Transportation” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Generation Transportation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
