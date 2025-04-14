Author Jean Antwick’s New Book, "Deception," is a Gripping and Suspenseful Novel That Takes Readers Into a World of Secrets and Lies
Recent release “Deception” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jean Antwick is a captivating novel that introduces Jace, who knows Macy and Matt have a life-changing secret and intends to find out what it is.
New York, NY, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jean Antwick, author of “Billion Dollar Thorn,” has completed her new book “Deception”: a twisty novel that follows Jace as he sets out to uncover Macy and Matt’s secret.
What Jace doesn’t expect to find is something that had been missing in his own life. After his deception to Macy, how is he to tell her the truth about himself? He had started out by saying he had skipped a few grades, having been passed from one grade to the next to play hockey. He led Macy to believe his family ate roadkill.
Author Jean Antwick writes, “Macy is young and a fast ‘up-and-comer’ in her field of financial counseling. Since the young age of thirteen, she has always had one goal in mind, which is to make Matt proud of her. She entered college early and excelled in all her classes; now she has the ideal job that comes with some international travel.”
She continues, “Macy doesn’t show much of her Black heritage, but she is a beautiful Black woman. Her long black tresses are mostly worn in a simple braid down her back. She is a stylish dresser, thanks to Matt, who had always seen to her being well-dressed and cared for.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jean Antwick’s unpredictable tale invites readers to discover how Jace will navigate this predicament.
Readers who wish to experience this intoxicating work can purchase “Deception” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
