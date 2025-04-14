Bela Kleiner’s New Book, "True History of Vitamins," is a Comprehensive Look at the Vital Role That Vitamins Play in the Health and Wellbeing of Every Creature on Earth
Brooklyn, NY, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bela Kleiner, a well-versed chemical laboratory experimenter, has completed her most recent book, “True History of Vitamins”: a fascinating overview of the impact that the discovery of vitamins has had in the scientific community, as well as the overall function they serve in one’s health and wellness.
In “True History of Vitamins,” author Bela Kleiner authentically describes how the concept and, later, the discovery of vitamins came to play a significant role that led to the development of biochemistry as a new science discipline, leading to the understanding of what roles vitamins play in the lives of the creatures on Earth. Through exploring how these studies came to be, Kleiner highlights the important research, energy, and sophistication that went into the heroic grind to discover the function of vitamins in living organisms.
Published by Fulton Books, Bela Kleiner’s book will shed light on how medical and science doctrine were obstacles for centuries to find the remedies to cure the mysterious diseases, such as scurvy, beriberi, pellagra, rickets, pernicious anemia, and more. Based upon years of clinical research and study, “True History of Vitamins” is a perfect tool for scholars, science historians, teachers, and students of all levels looking to better understand the advancements made in medicine through vitamins.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “True History of Vitamins” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
