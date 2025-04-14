Wendy Baschuk’s Newly Released “After the Flood: A Color-It-Yourself Book” is an Engaging and Interactive Way for Children to Explore Faith and Creativity
“After the Flood: A Color-It-Yourself Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wendy Baschuk is a delightful children’s book that blends biblical lessons with interactive coloring activities. Through engaging storytelling and hands-on creativity, young readers can develop critical reading skills while deepening their understanding of God’s love.
Tierra Verde, FL, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “After the Flood: A Color-It-Yourself Book,” a unique and engaging activity book designed to encourage children to explore their faith through creativity, is the creation of published author, Wendy Baschuk.
Baschuk shares, “Amazing things can happen when you have faith and follow God! After the Flood shows us how God’s love is always there. This color-it-yourself book encourages critical reading skills, creativity, and fun by allowing children to create their own beautiful, keepsake book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendy Baschuk’s new book offers an engaging blend of storytelling and hands-on learning, making it a perfect resource for parents, teachers, and Sunday school programs.
Consumers can purchase “After the Flood: A Color-It-Yourself Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “After the Flood: A Color-It-Yourself Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
