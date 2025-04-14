Mary Lee’s Newly Released "Turning Points 2" is an Inspiring Testament to Resilience, Faith, and Life’s Defining Moments
“Turning Points 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Lee is a moving personal account of perseverance through life’s challenges, offering encouragement and inspiration to those facing their own turning points.
New York, NY, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Turning Points 2,” a deeply personal and faith-filled memoir that explores the pivotal moments that shaped the author’s journey, is the creation of published author, Mary Lee.
Mary Lee shares, “Are you at a turning point in your life?
“Allow one woman’s journey to encourage you and inspire you as you laugh and cry with her through these pages. Through her setbacks, as well as her victories, you will be stirred and motivated to seek your own destiny that has been planned for you since the beginning of time.
“From a point of going blind to fighting a battle with multiple sclerosis and diabetes to producing radio programs, Mary Lee has traveled through numerous turning points in her life. She shares each one in this book. Her faith in God gave her the strength that delivered her out of many tribulations. The Word of God states that “you will have many tribulations, but be of good cheer, I have overcome the World” (John 16:33). She ultimately knew that she would have to stay close to her fundamental connection—her one Lord to whom she gives all praise.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Lee’s new book is a testament to faith, perseverance, and the power of trusting God through life’s trials.
Consumers can purchase “Turning Points 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Turning Points 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories