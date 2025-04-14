Kader Affo’s Newly Released “My Testimony: Based on a True Story (My Personal Story)” is a Profound and Inspiring Account of Divine Encounters and Faith
“My Testimony: Based on a True Story (My Personal Story)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kader Affo is a powerful personal testimony of faith, supernatural experiences, and the transformative power of Jesus Christ.
Cedar Rapids, IA, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Testimony: Based on a True Story (My Personal Story),” a deeply personal and faith-affirming work that explores the author’s remarkable spiritual journey, is the creation of published author, Kader Affo.
Affo shares, “You need this book because it will give you knowledge about the supernatural God. There are some people who still doubt the existence of Jesus Christ, but he’s still the same yesterday, today, and forever. It is said in the scripture in Acts 2:17 (KJV): 'And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams.'
“I love that scripture. I dreamed about Jesus for a couple of weeks where he came and taught me about the world and things that I did not know before. In this book, you will read things that you’ve never read before and never imagined. I am a true testimony. I’m Kader Affo, visited by Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kader Affo’s new book is a compelling narrative that invites readers to reflect on their faith and the presence of God in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “My Testimony: Based on a True Story (My Personal Story)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Testimony: Based on a True Story (My Personal Story),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
