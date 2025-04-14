Elda Sullins’s Newly Released “In the Midst of Deep Water, Your Light Will Make It Through” is an Insightful Exploration of Divine Authority and Spiritual Resilience
“In the Midst of Deep Water, Your Light Will Make It Through” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elda Sullins is a thought-provoking spiritual reflection that encourages believers to embrace God’s authority and the transformative power of His light in difficult times.
Houston, TX, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “In the Midst of Deep Water, Your Light Will Make It Through”: a contemplative and theologically rich text that explores the unshakable power of God’s light, particularly in times of struggle and uncertainty. “In the Midst of Deep Water, Your Light Will Make It Through” is the creation of published author, Elda Sullins.
Sullins shares, “There is no discrimination between cultures, education levels, positions, or wealth in God’s eyes, and he will judge everyone according to his righteous standards. Despite all darkness, God will always break through, shining in the midst of every hidden secret behind the closed door. Ultimately, God holds each person accountable for their actions. There is no doubt that he holds the position of power and authority, as he is the only person with the perfect power, strength, and authority.
“In order for humanity to be in a proper position to achieve holiness, God has ordained the world to be under his full authority, and he has established its identity as righteousness leading to holiness. In the midst of darkness, God will reveal what seems to be hidden from view. It is important to note that the hierarchy does not indicate superiority or inferiority. Similarly, as each member of the Trinity contributes to the fullness of God, so too, within God’s structures, each role is essential for the successful expression of his intimate relationship with humanity. There are edifices in the Bible that outline authority systems that influence the household, congregation, workplace, and earthly regime. According to Romans 13:1, the powers that be are appointed by God; there is no other power than God.
“In order for God’s light to continue to manifest itself in the presence of the body of Christ on earth, I commend this petition. In his words and actions, Jesus exemplified all obedience; we should strive to emulate his example and follow in his footsteps. The Holy Spirit is the primary manifestation of God’s presence on earth since Jesus is now seated at God’s right hand. New covenant purposes include manifesting God’s presence, giving signs of God’s presence, and allowing yourself to continue to be a light, as he is light. People are encouraged to believe that God is near and that he is working through the church to fulfill his purposes and to bless them when the Holy Spirit works in various ways that can be perceived by believers and unbelievers. Jesus’s expletive action on our behalf should force us to see it as an expression of his obedience. Apostle Paul, in his letter to the Ephesians, exhorts believers to strive to maintain 'a spirit of unity in the bond of peace among us all.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elda Sullins’s new book offers readers a compelling message of hope, divine guidance, and a call to embrace God’s light in every situation.
Consumers can purchase “In the Midst of Deep Water, Your Light Will Make It Through” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In the Midst of Deep Water, Your Light Will Make It Through,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
