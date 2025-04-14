Elda Sullins’s Newly Released “In the Midst of Deep Water, Your Light Will Make It Through” is an Insightful Exploration of Divine Authority and Spiritual Resilience

“In the Midst of Deep Water, Your Light Will Make It Through” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elda Sullins is a thought-provoking spiritual reflection that encourages believers to embrace God’s authority and the transformative power of His light in difficult times.