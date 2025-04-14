Apostle Stacey Post’s Newly Released "10 Keys" is a Powerful Guide to Spiritual Growth and Victory in Spiritual Warfare
“10 Keys: Bible-Based Spiritual Growth for the War in 2024 For Spiritual Warfare Workbook 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Stacey Post is an empowering and insightful resource designed to equip believers with biblical strategies for overcoming spiritual battles and deepening their faith.
Providence, RI, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “10 Keys: Bible-Based Spiritual Growth for the War in 2024 For Spiritual Warfare Workbook 1”: a transformative workbook offering essential tools for spiritual growth and resilience. “10 Keys: Bible-Based Spiritual Growth for the War in 2024 For Spiritual Warfare Workbook 1” is the creation of published author, Apostle Stacey Post.
Apostle Post shares, “Many have been stirred up by these words, and now they are available for you in this comprehensive workbook. Through these teachings and testimonials, you will be positioned how God wants you to be, moving forward in the right direction. I also considered and ministered deliverance and healing.
“There are ten studies to commit to, which are biblical applications. You will have ten pages to write down what you are learning and any concerns you may have.
“The keys you gather should be put into practice by communicating with Jesus, knowing you have access to Him. This will break the barriers in your life. However, expect some resistance from your enemy. In light of this, be in defiance of him.
“I suggest sharing this workbook with your church and loved ones. There are many tools available for you to use through my opening of the spiritual realm in prophetic dreams and visions.
“Becoming a spiritual person and moving in the direction of what God is doing right now is of high priority. As the Scripture says, 'Therefore, whoever hears these sayings of Mine and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on the rock' (Matthew 7:24).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Stacey Post’s new book provides an essential roadmap for believers seeking to strengthen their faith, engage in spiritual warfare, and apply biblical principles to their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “10 Keys: Bible-Based Spiritual Growth for the War in 2024 For Spiritual Warfare Workbook 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “10 Keys: Bible-Based Spiritual Growth for the War in 2024 For Spiritual Warfare Workbook 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories