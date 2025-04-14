Ken Alcorn’s Newly Released “Full-Time Father and the Pursuit of Wisdom” is a Thoughtful Reflection on the Role of Fatherhood and the Pursuit of Wisdom in Everyday Life

“Full-Time Father and the Pursuit of Wisdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ken Alcorn is a deeply personal exploration of the author’s journey as a full-time father, offering insights and philosophies on the profound impact of parenthood and wisdom over the years.