Ken Alcorn’s Newly Released “Full-Time Father and the Pursuit of Wisdom” is a Thoughtful Reflection on the Role of Fatherhood and the Pursuit of Wisdom in Everyday Life
“Full-Time Father and the Pursuit of Wisdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ken Alcorn is a deeply personal exploration of the author’s journey as a full-time father, offering insights and philosophies on the profound impact of parenthood and wisdom over the years.
Cumming, GA, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Full-Time Father and the Pursuit of Wisdom”, a reflective and philosophical journey that blends the author’s experiences as a father with his thoughts on creativity, life’s purpose, and the pursuit of wisdom, is the creation of published author, Ken Alcorn.
Alcorn shares, “Why do people build furniture or houses, plant trees, solve problems, dig up bones from ancient ruins, or invent? Each of us is distinct with individualized aptitudes for myriad explorations. As God created, is it possible we emulate it in His honor? I do not believe we are here to concentrate on one particular creative expression. Live long enough, and we vacillate from this to another. My resume is diverse and varied. As much as creativity dominates my life, so too does my family. In my first book, Body Mime and Soul: When Actions Speak Louder Than Words, I cover my artistic bent and training. My intention this time is to further talk about my experience as a full-time father and husband. It is not a how-to book. I present ideas and philosophies I have come to embrace.
How many lives are touched because I have shared some of who I am? What I have learned is to inspire more parents to be contributing guides for their children. It follows that your importance in your child’s life will resound for a hundred years. And I will have contributed to the world by being important to my children in a definite way a hundred years hence. Whatever lasting consequence I had as an entertainer in making an audience think or laugh pales to raising my children.
-Ken Alcorn
“…it is rare for an American author to discover such a natural, astute philosophical tone as Mr. Alcorn finds himself underpinning. As a reader, you find yourself connecting to the psychological and philosophical acumen of every passage Ken Alcorn introduces. This is reason, alone, for foreseeable readers to trust the arrival of this author.”
-Frederick Smith Canada- Writer, Book Critic Berlin, Germany”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ken Alcorn’s new book offers a profound look at fatherhood, wisdom, and the intersection of creativity and family life.
Consumers can purchase “Full-Time Father and the Pursuit of Wisdom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Full-Time Father and the Pursuit of Wisdom”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
