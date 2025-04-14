Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing May 17 in San Jose
Cris Cyborg returns to professional boxing May 17 as the Co Main event of FIGHT NIGHT III San Jose and will face Precious Harris McCray for 6 rounds of action at 154lbs.
Las Vegas, NV, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cris Cyborg will be celebrating her 20th anniversary in Combat Sports by stepping into the ring in San Jose California for a 6 round boxing fight against Precious Harris McCray as the Co Main Event of promoter Gilbert Melendez's Fight Night San Jose event taking place May 17 2025 in San Jose California. Having her first professional fight on May 17 in the year 2005, Cris Cyborg went on to win 17 World Championship fights in the sport of MMA capturing belts with PFL MMA, Bellator, UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce promotions. Now competing in the sport of Professional Boxing, Cyborg has a 4-0 record riding 3 consecutive KO victories including two international Boxing wins in Colombia this past March. Competing in the Co Main event of Fight Night III San Jose, Cyborg will face Precious Harris McCray a Seattle born, Brooklyn, NY trained fighter with 3 knockouts on her professional boxing record.
"There's no question who the greatest women's combat sports athlete is," said official Fight Night spokesperson Gilbert Melendez. "Cris Cyborg has accomplished everything in MMA and continues to display her dominance in boxing. Having Cyborg here as she enters her 20th year competing and being the greatest of all time is an honor."
Cyborg had this to say about the opportunity, "San Jose holds a special place in my heart as it was where I was able to make history becoming the first WMMA Champion to fight on TV in the USA with Strikeforce. Scott Coker is someone who I have worked with for many years and have great respect for. I am excited to join FIGHT NIGHT and work alongside Gilbert Melendez to continue working towards my goal of winning a World Championship in the sport of Boxing."
The bout between Cris Cyborg and Precius Harris McCray is scheduled for 6 rounds at 154lbs.
A win over Precious Harris McCray could set up a possible Women's Crossover superfight between Cris Cyborg and Boxing great Cecilia Braekhus. Cyborg who is the current PFL MMA Champion is expected to return to Mixed Martial Arts sometime in the fall, which could set up a potential mega fight return to boxing in the winter.
