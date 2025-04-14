Dogtown Dance Revives the 2025 Richmond Dance Festival
The Richmond Dance Festival returns on April 26, 2025, featuring performances by professional and emerging dance artists at two Richmond venues: Grace Street Theater and the Center for the Arts at Henrico High School. The festival will include a range of dance styles and is designed to be accessible to the broader community. Presented by Dogtown Dance, the event continues a legacy of supporting independent artists and creative expression.
Richmond, VA, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Richmond Dance Festival will return on April 26, 2025, for a one-day celebration of dance featuring performances from professional artists and emerging youth talent. Dogtown Dance will organize the festival across two venues: Grace Street Theater and the Center for the Arts at Henrico High School.
Performance Schedule
Grace Street Theater (934 W. Grace St., Richmond, VA): Professional Dance Showcase at 2 PM and 6 PM
Center for the Arts at Henrico High School (302 Azalea Ave., Richmond, VA): Next Generation Showcase at 2 PM
This year’s festival includes various dance styles, including contemporary, hip-hop, modern, and cultural traditions. The dual-venue format aims to improve accessibility for audiences across the Richmond region.
Originally launched in 2014, the Richmond Dance Festival paused in 2022 following the closure of Dogtown Dance Theatre’s physical space. In 2023, the organization rebranded as Dogtown Dance and has since continued its mission to support independent artists through performance opportunities and creative development.
“We’re thrilled to bring back the Richmond Dance Festival not only to showcase an array of talented artists but also to provide a platform for creative expression that inspires and captivates,” said Deandra Clarke, Vice President of Dogtown Dance.
We invited members of the media to cover the event. Press passes, interview opportunities, and high-resolution visuals are available upon request.
Ticket Information
General Admission: $20
Discounted Admission (Students, Seniors, Military): $15
Tickets and additional information are available at: www.dogtowndance.com
Performance Schedule
Grace Street Theater (934 W. Grace St., Richmond, VA): Professional Dance Showcase at 2 PM and 6 PM
Center for the Arts at Henrico High School (302 Azalea Ave., Richmond, VA): Next Generation Showcase at 2 PM
This year’s festival includes various dance styles, including contemporary, hip-hop, modern, and cultural traditions. The dual-venue format aims to improve accessibility for audiences across the Richmond region.
Originally launched in 2014, the Richmond Dance Festival paused in 2022 following the closure of Dogtown Dance Theatre’s physical space. In 2023, the organization rebranded as Dogtown Dance and has since continued its mission to support independent artists through performance opportunities and creative development.
“We’re thrilled to bring back the Richmond Dance Festival not only to showcase an array of talented artists but also to provide a platform for creative expression that inspires and captivates,” said Deandra Clarke, Vice President of Dogtown Dance.
We invited members of the media to cover the event. Press passes, interview opportunities, and high-resolution visuals are available upon request.
Ticket Information
General Admission: $20
Discounted Admission (Students, Seniors, Military): $15
Tickets and additional information are available at: www.dogtowndance.com
Contact
Dogtown DanceContact
Deandra Clark
804-564-1833
www.dogtowndance.com/
Deandra Clark
804-564-1833
www.dogtowndance.com/
Categories