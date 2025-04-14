Dogtown Dance Revives the 2025 Richmond Dance Festival

The Richmond Dance Festival returns on April 26, 2025, featuring performances by professional and emerging dance artists at two Richmond venues: Grace Street Theater and the Center for the Arts at Henrico High School. The festival will include a range of dance styles and is designed to be accessible to the broader community. Presented by Dogtown Dance, the event continues a legacy of supporting independent artists and creative expression.