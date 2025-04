Dogtown Dance Revives the 2025 Richmond Dance Festival

Richmond, VA, April 14, 2025 --( PR.com )-- The Richmond Dance Festival will return on April 26, 2025, for a one-day celebration of dance featuring performances from professional artists and emerging youth talent. Dogtown Dance will organize the festival across two venues: Grace Street Theater and the Center for the Arts at Henrico High School.Performance ScheduleGrace Street Theater (934 W. Grace St., Richmond, VA): Professional Dance Showcase at 2 PM and 6 PMCenter for the Arts at Henrico High School (302 Azalea Ave., Richmond, VA): Next Generation Showcase at 2 PMThis year’s festival includes various dance styles, including contemporary, hip-hop, modern, and cultural traditions. The dual-venue format aims to improve accessibility for audiences across the Richmond region.Originally launched in 2014, the Richmond Dance Festival paused in 2022 following the closure of Dogtown Dance Theatre’s physical space. In 2023, the organization rebranded as Dogtown Dance and has since continued its mission to support independent artists through performance opportunities and creative development.“We’re thrilled to bring back the Richmond Dance Festival not only to showcase an array of talented artists but also to provide a platform for creative expression that inspires and captivates,” said Deandra Clarke, Vice President of Dogtown Dance.We invited members of the media to cover the event. Press passes, interview opportunities, and high-resolution visuals are available upon request.Ticket InformationGeneral Admission: $20Discounted Admission (Students, Seniors, Military): $15Tickets and additional information are available at: www.dogtowndance.com