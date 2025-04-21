Author Richard Thompson’s New Book “Meltdown” is a Compelling Novel That Explores One of the Deadliest Consequences of the Ongoing Climate Crisis Threatening Humanity

Recent release “Meltdown” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Richard Thompson is an eye-opening look at one of the deadliest possible consequences as a result of global warming. Acting as a wake-up call, “Meltdown” serves as a poignant call to action, warning readers to demand change in order to prevent the catastrophic destruction of humanity.