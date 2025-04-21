Author Richard Thompson’s New Book “Meltdown” is a Compelling Novel That Explores One of the Deadliest Consequences of the Ongoing Climate Crisis Threatening Humanity
Recent release “Meltdown” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Richard Thompson is an eye-opening look at one of the deadliest possible consequences as a result of global warming. Acting as a wake-up call, “Meltdown” serves as a poignant call to action, warning readers to demand change in order to prevent the catastrophic destruction of humanity.
Martinsville, VA, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Thompson has completed his new book “Meltdown”: a powerful and thought-provoking novel about the reality of global warming and one of its deadly possible consequences if mankind continues to ignore the ongoing situation.
“The single most important invention that drove the industrial revolution was the steam engine, developed by Thomas Newcomen and first used in Great Britain in 1712. No one knew the destruction it would leave in its wake,” writes Thompson.
“Fast forward three hundred and eight years later, and scientists now regard the warming of the Earth’s climate system as the greatest threat to human existence. Scientists believe this warming is due in large part to human activities and the injection of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere by the burning of fossil fuels that has accompanied industrialization.
“Industrialization affects every facet of business and the resulting comforts it brings to humankind in the struggle for survival.
“Frankenstein’s monster became a monster because its creator lost control of him. Global warming is the new monster of the twenty-first century. Just as the town’s people rallied together to destroy Frankenstein’s monster, we must—we have to—rally together to harness the political will to address the issue of global warming for our own survival and that of our future generations.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Richard Thompson’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they discover what could possibly await mankind if nothing is done to slow global warming and combat the climate crisis.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Meltdown" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
