Authors Ryland and Addison Homan’s New Book “Grandolph's Glowing Wish” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Reindeer Who Longs to be Just Like the Legendary Rudolph
Recent release “Grandolph's Glowing Wish” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Ryland and Addison Homan is a captivating tale that centers around Grandolph, a young buck who hopes to one day shine like Rudolph. When his wish is unexpectedly granted, Grandolph must embrace his new gift and use it for guide as he discovers his true destiny.
Atlanta, GA, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ryland and Addison Homan, adventurous siblings who live in the beautiful North Georgia mountains, have completed their new book “Grandolph's Glowing Wish”: an adorable story of a young reindeer who is granted a glowing green nose and uses his gift to help Rudolph light the night sky for Santa’s sled.
At just nine years old, author Ryland Homan loves exploring the great outdoors, whether it’s playing soccer, fishing, or discovering hidden trails. His older sister, fourteen-year-old Addison, enjoys capturing their adventures through photography and painting. Together, they cherish spending time with their beloved goldendoodle, Skylar, and their playful Siamese cat, Snowball. Family time with their parents, Ryan and Kayla, is filled with laughter and unforgettable memories as they explore nature and enjoy the simple joys of life together.
“Join Grandolph, a young buck from the enchanting North Wood, as he embarks on a heartwarming adventure filled with dreams, discovery, and the magic of Christmas,” share Ryland and Addison. “While his friends bask in winter’s chill, Grandolph yearns to shine like the legendary Rudolph. When a mysterious ornament grants him a glowing emerald nose, he learns to embrace his unique gift, guided by the wise Forest Spirit. As Christmas Eve approaches, Grandolph discovers his true destiny, lighting the way for Santa’s sleigh alongside Rudolph.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Ryland and Addison Homan’s enthralling tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Grandolph’s journey to illuminate the night sky for Santa and his fellow reindeer. With colorful illustrations to help bring Ryland and Addison’s story to life, “Grandolph’s Glowing Wish” is sure to delight readers of all ages with its heartwarming story that celebrates individuality and the spirit of giving.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Grandolph's Glowing Wish" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
