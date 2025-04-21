Authors Ryland and Addison Homan’s New Book “Grandolph's Glowing Wish” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Reindeer Who Longs to be Just Like the Legendary Rudolph

Recent release “Grandolph's Glowing Wish” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Ryland and Addison Homan is a captivating tale that centers around Grandolph, a young buck who hopes to one day shine like Rudolph. When his wish is unexpectedly granted, Grandolph must embrace his new gift and use it for guide as he discovers his true destiny.