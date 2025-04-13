Lanika Announces Release of ASAP 2025 V1 from Breault Research Organization (BRO)
ASAP 2025 V1 includes exciting new features: Thermal Irradiance and TTC Edge. Plus, a complete renovation of ASAP Help Facility.
Bangalore, India, April 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Breault Research Organization, Inc. (BRO), is pleased to announce the release of ASAP 2025 V1 which includes several new features and a renovation of the ASAP Help Facility. ASAP 2025 V1 is a continuation of BRO’s commitment of providing state-of-the-art software products for optical scientists and engineers who work to solve optical challenges, both simple and complex. ASAP 2025 V1 focuses on incorporating new features and continuing renovations.
Thermal Irradiance – New Feature
ASAP 2025 V1 now offers a way for users to easily calculate the background thermal irradiance on the detector from internal thermal emissions.
Focal planes of cameras, telescopes and other optical devices that work at middle and far (thermal) infrared wavelengths are subjected to radiation emitted by warm surfaces within the device. It is often necessary to calculate the magnitude and distribution of this background radiation across the detector. Now, these calculations may be performed within the ASAP Thermal Environment.
Backwards ray tracing is the approach used within the ASAP Thermal Environment to calculate irradiance. Tracing backwards requires rays from only one plane rectangular object (the detector), and most if not all of the rays traced will intercept one or more objects that contribute to the thermal irradiance. This new feature provides users with an additional tool to ensure optical systems operate as intended.
TTC Edge - New Feature
ASAP 2025 V1 also includes a new way to model a ThetaI-ThetaO concentrator by using a new command, TTC Edge.
The concentration produced by a Compound Parabolic Concentrator is close to the maximum possible, but if optics or other devices beyond the exit aperture cannot make use of the light at angles up to 90 degrees then light at high angles will be lost. An alternative is to use a ThetaIThetaO concentrator (TTC).
ASAP Help Facility – Continued Renovation
This latest edition of ASAP also includes a complete renovation of ASAP Help Facility. This includes a complete audit of all user interface help links and controls. The incorporated updates include help database content and help database links.
For additional details and other new features, request full Release Notes by emailing: info@lanikasolutions.com
ASAP software offers optical system designers, engineers, and optical scientists unmatched analyses capability, flexibility, speed, and accuracy. Put ASAP to the test. Request your free trial: info@lanikasolutions.com
About Lanika Solutions
Lanika is Advanced Technical Computing Software provider for Engineers and Scientists in Industry, Government and Education. The Company partners with reputed principals viz., Breault Research Organization (BRO), Reactive Systems, MatCalc Engineering, and ThermoFisher Scientific, developing industry-leading technologies that help a wide base of clients throughout the Indian sub-continent solve the toughest engineering problems. The company offers the best technologies for modeling simulation, testing and validation, optical design analysis, 3d visualization and analysis, thermo-mechanical simulation, image processing, and more.
Visit www.lanikasolutions.com to learn more.
About Breault Research Organization (BRO)
Breault Research Organization (BRO) is an optical engineering and software firm founded by Dr. Robert Breault and headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. BRO provides optical software products – ASAP, APEX and ReflectorCAD – and training courses that help optical scientists and engineers turn creative visions into working prototypes. BRO is regarded throughout the industry for its work in space instrumentation and beyond state-of-the-art projects for top government labs, research institutions, and Fortune 500 companies.
Visit https://software.breault.com to learn more.
Contact
Mr. Nishath Ahmed
+91–80–2548 4844
www.lanikasolutions.com
TF-04, Gold Signature,
No. 95, Mosque Road, Frazer Town,
Bangalore - 560 005, India
Categories