Author G. Richard Hoard’s New Book, "To Live or Die in Dixie," is a Gripping Saga of a Young Teen Who Becomes the Target of a Crime Ring After Testifying Against Them
Recent release “To Live or Die in Dixie” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author G. Richard Hoard follows young teen Ryan Westmore, who takes the stand to testify against the murderer of his brother and their friend. But when the trial is thrown out on a technicality, and the killers roam free, Ryan becomes their next target and must choose to stay to avenge his brother’s death or run and hide.
Watkinsville, GA, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- G. Richard Hoard, a graduate of the University of Georgia’s School of Journalism and a graduate of Asbury Theological Seminary who currently resides in Athens with his wife of more than fifty years, has completed his new book, “To Live or Die in Dixie”: a thrilling crime drama that follows a young teen who finds himself in grave danger after testifying against members of a crime ring who are responsible for the death of his brother and their friend.
“Fifteen-year old Ryan Westmore is haunted by the recent murders of his older brother and their friend Alicia Floyd,” writes Hoard. “Complicating his grief is the arrival of his new English teacher who bears a striking resemblance to Alicia. Summoned to testify at the murder trial, Ryan gives damaging testimony incriminating Tony Garrett, the henchman in Jeb Lewis’s crime ring. When the trial ends on a technicality, Ryan learns that Garrett has been released and that Lewis has no intentions of allowing Ryan to testify at a second trial. With his life and the welfare of others at stake, Ryan makes a difficult choice, getting help from unlikely sources, including his new English teacher.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, G. Richard Hoard’s enthralling tale is inspired by true events from the author’s childhood growing up in the shadow of the Dixie Mafia, including when Hoard’s father, a district attorney prosecuting members of the crime ring, died when his car was booby-trapped with a dynamite bomb.
Expertly paced and full of suspense, “To Live or Die in Dixie” is sure to captivate readers from all walks of life as they follow along on Ryan’s journey to either avenge his brother in court or save his own skin, leaving them spellbound and eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "To Live or Die in Dixie" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
