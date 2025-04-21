Author G. Richard Hoard’s New Book, "To Live or Die in Dixie," is a Gripping Saga of a Young Teen Who Becomes the Target of a Crime Ring After Testifying Against Them

Recent release “To Live or Die in Dixie” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author G. Richard Hoard follows young teen Ryan Westmore, who takes the stand to testify against the murderer of his brother and their friend. But when the trial is thrown out on a technicality, and the killers roam free, Ryan becomes their next target and must choose to stay to avenge his brother’s death or run and hide.