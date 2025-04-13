Fieldcode Highlights AI-Driven Ticket Management at Green-AI Hub Forum 2025: Reducing Technician Deployments, Cutting Emissions, and Improving First-Time Fix Rates
At the Green-AI Hub Forum 2025, Fieldcode presented its LLM-based approach to improving field service diagnostics — aimed at reducing technician deployments, cutting emissions, and enhancing first-time fix rates through smarter automation.
Nürnberg, Germany, April 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fieldcode, a leading provider of field service management (FSM) software, presented its latest advancements in AI-supported ticket diagnostics at the Green-AI Hub Forum 2025 in Berlin. CEO Matthias Lübko participated in the panel discussion “What’s the next step for Green AI in companies?” to share insights from Fieldcode’s ongoing collaboration with Green-AI Hub.
The project, currently concluding its pilot phase, focuses on the usage of Large Language Models (LLMs) to improve the analysis of service tickets in real time. The LLM-based system draws on historical ticket data and technical documentation to automatically recommend resolution paths — such as remote support or on-site service with the correct spare parts. The goal is to reduce unnecessary technician visits, improve first-time fix rates, and support more sustainable service delivery.
“Every avoided trip is a step toward smarter and more sustainable field service,” said Matthias Lübko during the forum. “By combining AI-based decision support with our existing Zero-Touch automation, we’re giving service teams the tools to act faster while reducing environmental impact.”
Fieldcode’s Zero-Touch FSM system already automates the entire ticket workflow —from creation to technician assignment — without manual intervention. The Green-AI Hub pilot builds on this foundation by introducing a layer of intelligent diagnostics powered by LLMs. This approach supports data-backed decisions while keeping field operations lean, responsive, and resource-conscious.
The collaboration with Green-AI Hub reflects Fieldcode’s ongoing commitment to sustainable innovation in field service management. The project continues to inform how domain-specific AI can enhance service diagnostics — offering a practical path forward for reducing waste, improving operational efficiency, and applying artificial intelligence in real-world service workflows.
Fieldcode Recognized for Contribution to Green AI Innovation
As part of the ongoing collaboration, Fieldcode was awarded an official certificate of participation from Green-AI Hub, recognizing the company’s contribution to advancing AI-driven sustainability in field service operations. The certificate highlights Fieldcode’s role in piloting practical applications of Green AI aimed at improving resource efficiency in real-world service environments.
About Green-AI Hub Forum
Organized by Future – Environment – Society (ZUG) and supported by the Federal Ministry for the Environment, the Green-AI Hub Forum is an annual event focused on advancing the role of artificial intelligence in sustainable business practices. The 2025 edition brought together leaders from SMEs, government, and the AI research community to explore real-world use cases, showcase pilot projects, and discuss how AI can support greater resource efficiency across German industry.
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 20 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations, simplify processes, and improve efficiency across every stage of service management.
The project, currently concluding its pilot phase, focuses on the usage of Large Language Models (LLMs) to improve the analysis of service tickets in real time. The LLM-based system draws on historical ticket data and technical documentation to automatically recommend resolution paths — such as remote support or on-site service with the correct spare parts. The goal is to reduce unnecessary technician visits, improve first-time fix rates, and support more sustainable service delivery.
“Every avoided trip is a step toward smarter and more sustainable field service,” said Matthias Lübko during the forum. “By combining AI-based decision support with our existing Zero-Touch automation, we’re giving service teams the tools to act faster while reducing environmental impact.”
Fieldcode’s Zero-Touch FSM system already automates the entire ticket workflow —from creation to technician assignment — without manual intervention. The Green-AI Hub pilot builds on this foundation by introducing a layer of intelligent diagnostics powered by LLMs. This approach supports data-backed decisions while keeping field operations lean, responsive, and resource-conscious.
The collaboration with Green-AI Hub reflects Fieldcode’s ongoing commitment to sustainable innovation in field service management. The project continues to inform how domain-specific AI can enhance service diagnostics — offering a practical path forward for reducing waste, improving operational efficiency, and applying artificial intelligence in real-world service workflows.
Fieldcode Recognized for Contribution to Green AI Innovation
As part of the ongoing collaboration, Fieldcode was awarded an official certificate of participation from Green-AI Hub, recognizing the company’s contribution to advancing AI-driven sustainability in field service operations. The certificate highlights Fieldcode’s role in piloting practical applications of Green AI aimed at improving resource efficiency in real-world service environments.
About Green-AI Hub Forum
Organized by Future – Environment – Society (ZUG) and supported by the Federal Ministry for the Environment, the Green-AI Hub Forum is an annual event focused on advancing the role of artificial intelligence in sustainable business practices. The 2025 edition brought together leaders from SMEs, government, and the AI research community to explore real-world use cases, showcase pilot projects, and discuss how AI can support greater resource efficiency across German industry.
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 20 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations, simplify processes, and improve efficiency across every stage of service management.
Contact
FieldcodeContact
Despoina Mountanea
+306987921200
www.fieldcode.com
Despoina Mountanea
+306987921200
www.fieldcode.com
Categories