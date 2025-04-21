Tee Jackson’s Newly Released "It Boils Down to This! 'Jesus!'" is a Profound and Encouraging Exploration of Life’s Most Important Truth: Jesus Christ
“It Boils Down to This! 'Jesus!'” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tee Jackson is a heartfelt invitation to recognize the importance of Jesus Christ in overcoming life's challenges and finding true rest in Him. With personal reflections and biblical insights, Jackson offers a message of hope and perseverance for readers facing struggles.
Elkmont, AL, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It Boils Down to This! 'Jesus!'”: a simple yet profound exploration of the essential truth of Jesus Christ and the peace He offers in the midst of life's struggles. “It Boils Down to This! 'Jesus!'” is the creation of published author, Tee Jackson, a dedicated husband and father who graduated from Samford University in 1973 with a BS degree in health, physical education, and recreation. Later, he earned an MA degree in school administration from Samford University. Jackson is currently a senior adult pastor at First Baptist Church of Athens, Alabama.
Jackson shares, “The facts found in this book are simple yet very profound! God has a paramount message for all people.
“As each of us navigates our way through our short time on earth, it is important to know the things that are the most important in this life. This book focuses on what is most important!
“The author invites you to recognize the challenges you are facing and to persevere through the struggles of life, knowing what your future does and can hold.
“Jesus said in Matthew 11:28–30, 'Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.'
“As your author, I want to encourage you to delight in God’s Word, the Holy Bible!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tee Jackson’s new book provides readers with an accessible yet powerful reminder of the importance of Jesus Christ in their daily lives, encouraging them to find rest and peace in Him.
Consumers can purchase “It Boils Down to This! 'Jesus!'” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It Boils Down to This! 'Jesus!'” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
