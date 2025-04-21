Richard Dinse’s Newly Released “Canción de Sarah: Celebrando su bautismo” is a Heartfelt Celebration of Faith and New Beginnings
“Canción de Sarah: Celebrando su bautismo” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Dinse offers a reflective and uplifting narrative on the significance of baptism. Through symbolic references and heartfelt verses, the book explores themes of spiritual renewal, grace, and the transformative power of faith.
Oceanside, CA, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Canción de Sarah: Celebrando su bautismo”: a touching work that guides readers through the importance of baptism as a rite of spiritual purification and rebirth. “Canción de Sarah: Celebrando su bautismo” is the creation of published author, Richard Dinse, a retired Marine Master Sergeant. He is a Vietnam veteran who also served as a Marine security guard at the American Embassy in Reykjavik, Iceland and Lisbon, Portugal; and also as an Drill instructor in Parris Island, SC.
He has an extensive background in law enforcement having served for four years in the Ohio Attorney General's Office as deputy executive director of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Council. He is the author of several articles on law enforcement; co-author of a chapter in a college-level text on police personnel; wrote the story and technical production for a training video on safe seat belt use and established an annual awards program for law enforcement throughout the state of Ohio.
He received his license to serve as a deacon in the Pacific Southwest District of Missouri Synod Lutheran Church in August 2010 and currently serves with the ministry team at Faith Lutheran Church in Vista, CA.
Dinse shares, “May God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit, who have given you the new birth of water and the Spirit and forgiven you all your sins, be and remain with you now and forever until eternal life.
“In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.
“Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Dinse’s new book is an inspiring invitation to reflect on God’s presence and the power of baptism in transforming one’s life.
Consumers can purchase “Canción de Sarah: Celebrando su bautismo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Canción de Sarah: Celebrando su bautismo,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
