Tee Jackson’s Newly Released "Lessons Learned on Mama’s Lap and on Daddy’s Knee!" is a Heartfelt Collection of Life Lessons, Faith, and Encouragement
“Lessons Learned on Mama’s Lap and on Daddy’s Knee!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tee Jackson is a touching and inspiring reflection on the invaluable wisdom passed down from loving parents, intertwined with faith-filled messages of encouragement.
Elkmont, AL, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Lessons Learned on Mama’s Lap and on Daddy’s Knee!”: an earnest compilation of real-life experiences and valuable lessons learned from childhood. “Lessons Learned on Mama’s Lap and on Daddy’s Knee!” is the creation of published author, Tee Jackson, a retired educator who has been married to his high school sweetheart, Jackie, since 1973. The couple has two children.
Tee is the author of several books of encouragement. He has written Rattle Them Palings, Lean In and See Jesus, Must Have Been a God Thing, Access to Holy God, Lessons We Remember, The Cross Has Spoken, Legacies Are Important, It Boils Down to This, and When Our Time Comes.
Jackson shares, “Author Tee Jackson shares actual experiences he has had while sitting on his mother’s lap and on his daddy’s knee. The stories are true and will bless your heart.
“The author gives credit not only to his wonderful parents but also to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. It is the desire of the author that you will be both blessed and encouraged by the messages of this book.
“The book makes an excellent gift for any occasion and for all ages. It can be ordered through Books-a-Million, Amazon, or Christian Faith Publishing.
“Other works of encouragement by this author include the following: Must Have Been a God Thing, Rattle Them Palings, Lean In and See Jesus, Lessons We Remember, Access to Holy God, Legacies Do Matter, When Our Time Comes, The Cross Has Spoken, and It Boils Down to This.
“It is the prayer of this author that the Lord will bless you and yours for reading these messages of encouragement.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tee Jackson’s new book is a touching testament to the lasting influence of faith, family, and the timeless wisdom imparted by loving parents.
Consumers can purchase “Lessons Learned on Mama’s Lap and on Daddy’s Knee!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lessons Learned on Mama’s Lap and on Daddy’s Knee!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
