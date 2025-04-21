Tee Jackson’s Newly Released "Lessons Learned on Mama’s Lap and on Daddy’s Knee!" is a Heartfelt Collection of Life Lessons, Faith, and Encouragement

“Lessons Learned on Mama’s Lap and on Daddy’s Knee!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tee Jackson is a touching and inspiring reflection on the invaluable wisdom passed down from loving parents, intertwined with faith-filled messages of encouragement.