Makenzie Rember’s Newly Released "My Teddy Bear" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About the Special Bond Between a Child and Her Beloved Teddy Bear
“My Teddy Bear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Makenzie Rember is a delightful tale celebrating the unique relationship between a child and their teddy bear. In this story, the author explores the joy and comfort that a special stuffed animal brings, showing how it follows the child everywhere and serves as a constant companion.
Lakeland, FL, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Teddy Bear”: a delightful adventure for readers of all ages to share together. “My Teddy Bear” is the creation of published author, Makenzie Rember, a dedicated wife and mother who has had a lifelong passion for reading and ancient history.
Makenzie Rember shares, “What type of teddy bear do you have? Everyone has a teddy bear that is unique to them! Teddy bears range in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Let me tell you about my teddy bear who loves me so and follows me wherever I go! It’s a great story about a child and her best friend!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Makenzie Rember’s new book brings to life the warm connection between children and their favorite toys, capturing the imagination of young readers.
Consumers can purchase “My Teddy Bear” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Teddy Bear,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
