Brent Crowder’s New Book, "The Pyramids of Giza: Scaled with Respect to Space and Time," Reveals Fascinating Relations of the Geometry & Mathematics of the Giza Pyramids
Nenana, AK, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brent Crowder, who earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and worked professionally during various stages of design, construction, start-up, and operation on coal-fired, geothermal, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric power plants in the United States, has completed his most recent book, “The Pyramids of Giza: Scaled with Respect to Space and Time”: an eye-opening overview of the incredible mathematical, geometric, and numerical inter-relations (with respect to ancient and modern units of measurement) within and among these ancient Egyptian structures.
“Modern-day units of measure, including the foot and the meter, are shown to be inherently encoded in the Great Pyramid, Khufu, of Giza,” writes Crowder. “Khufu is also shown to encode the dimensions of the Earth and the moon with its relative dimensions, while also exhibiting the Pythagorean triple as a model of a three, four, five right triangle. This also emerges from the Earth–moon–Khufu geometry.
“Mathematical analysis, in terms of the golden ratio, is provided to show how a compass can be initially set with a radius defined as r = 1 can be used with no other tool except a straight edge to draw a progression of arcs, circles, and lines that can then be cut and folded into a scale model of Khufu. This type of modeling is provided with perspective to scaling to miles, as in the equatorial diameter of Earth.
“A table generated from what is termed distillation of the Fibonacci series is provided to show how the foot seemingly must have been explicitly encoded in the actual dimensions of Khufu. The distillation also reveals shockingly simple and accurate relations to the cubit, which happens to be the arc length resulting from a π/6 angle x the 39.37 inch (one meter) pendulum = one cubit (measuring between 20.61 and 20.62 inches).
“A 43,200 scaling - up of Khufu to Earth (at the North Pole with a one meter pendulum, displaced 15 degrees each side of equilibrium) reveals the significance of the meter, the North Pole, π/6, the cubit, and our time unit, the second.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brent Crowder’s book will transport readers, offering them a new lens through which to view the Great Pyramids as a marvel, encoding modern – day knowledge in these ancient world constructs. Based upon years of study and professional experience in engineering, “The Pyramids of Giza: Scaled with Respect to Space and Time” is a must-read for anyone interested in how ancient architecture may have encoded and/or preceded modern understandings of engineering, mathematics and measurements.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “The Pyramids of Giza: Scaled with Respect to Space and Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
