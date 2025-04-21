Author Chad Spradley’s New Book, "The Oaths We Keep," Follows Three Detectives Who Find Themselves Investigating a Twisted Web of Secrets and Criminal Activity

Recent release “The Oaths We Keep” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chad Spradley is a compelling novel that centers around Detective Roger Taylor who, along with his partner and a rookie detective, uncovers a dastardly case of kidnapping and murder during a routine traffic stop, leading to a grueling investigation that tests his oath to protect and serve.