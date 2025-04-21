Author Chad Spradley’s New Book, "The Oaths We Keep," Follows Three Detectives Who Find Themselves Investigating a Twisted Web of Secrets and Criminal Activity
Recent release “The Oaths We Keep” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chad Spradley is a compelling novel that centers around Detective Roger Taylor who, along with his partner and a rookie detective, uncovers a dastardly case of kidnapping and murder during a routine traffic stop, leading to a grueling investigation that tests his oath to protect and serve.
Sylacauga, AL, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chad Spradley, an author and teacher living in the state of Alabama who holds a master’s degree in history, has completed his new book, “The Oaths We Keep”: a gripping thriller that follows three detectives who find themselves on an intricate case involving kidnapping, blackmail, and murder that will test their oath and morals.
“Detective Roger Taylor patrols the streets, bound by his oath to protect the citizens of Warrenton, California,” writes Spradley. “Along with his partner, Laura Barnes, and rookie detective, Dominic McClendon, Taylor takes pride in service to his city. However, Taylor’s oath is put to the test when a routine traffic stop uncovers a mystery inside a local business. The detectives soon find themselves in a twisted case of kidnapping, corporate greed, blackmail, and murder. In a race against time, can Taylor solve the case while upholding his oath?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chad Spradley’s spellbinding tale will transport readers as they follow along on Detective Taylor’s journey to discover the truth, no matter the cost. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Spradley weaves a riveting mystery crime thriller that promises to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leading to a shocking conclusion they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Oaths We Keep” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
