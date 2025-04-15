Rustic Pathways Nominated for Best Group Tour Operator at the 2025 International Travel Awards
Following its 2024 win for Best Tour Operator, Rustic Pathways is proud to announce its 2025 nomination for Best Group Tour Operator at the International Travel Awards, which honor excellence across the global travel and tourism industry. This recognition highlights Rustic Pathways’ continued leadership in student travel, rooted in transformative experiences, safety, cultural immersion, and positive impact.
Mentor, OH, April 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rustic Pathways has been nominated for Best Group Tour Operator at the 2025 International Travel Awards (https://internationaltravelawards.org/), following last year’s win in the Best Tour Operator category. The International Travel Awards celebrate exceptional performance across the travel industry, including hotels, airlines, travel agencies, and tour providers, with a focus on innovation and excellence in customer experience.
This year’s nomination acknowledges Rustic Pathways’s dedication to delivering immersive and educational travel programs for students. With a focus on safety, global citizenship, and personal growth, the company continues to set the standard for meaningful group travel.
“Being nominated again—this time as Best Group Tour Operator—speaks volumes about the consistency and passion of our team,” said Kayla Anzalone, Director of Marketing at Rustic Pathways. “We’re honored to be recognized among the best in the industry and proud to continue offering experiences that change students’ lives.”
Supporters of Rustic Pathways can help the organization bring home another award by voting here: https://internationaltravelawards.org/vote?unid=ITA25US22594.
About Rustic Pathways:
Rustic Pathways is a premier student travel company specializing in educational, cultural, and adventure travel for teens worldwide. Founded in 1983, Rustic Pathways helps students build real-world skills and discover a deeper sense of purpose. Learn more at rusticpathways.com.
About the International Travel Awards:
The International Travel Awards recognize and reward excellence across all sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry. Organized by Golden Tree Awards, an ISO Certified Award Management Company based in Dubai, UAE, these awards celebrate the highest standards of quality and service. Learn more at internationaltravelawards.org.
Kayla Anzalone
440-975-9691
https://rusticpathways.com
