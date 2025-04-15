Rustic Pathways Nominated for Best Group Tour Operator at the 2025 International Travel Awards

Following its 2024 win for Best Tour Operator, Rustic Pathways is proud to announce its 2025 nomination for Best Group Tour Operator at the International Travel Awards, which honor excellence across the global travel and tourism industry. This recognition highlights Rustic Pathways’ continued leadership in student travel, rooted in transformative experiences, safety, cultural immersion, and positive impact.