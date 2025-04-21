Author Kristen Martin’s New Book, "Uniquely Split," is a Powerful Novel of One Woman’s Journey to Either Accept or Fight Against Her Repressed Traumatic Memories
Recent release “Uniquely Split” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kristen Martin is an engaging and thought-provoking tale that centers around Kelly, a young woman who discovers a shocking truth about her past through her therapy sessions. Now faced with repressed memories, Kelly must decide to accept and work through them or continue down a path of denial and darkness.
San Jose, CA, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kristen Martin has completed her new book, “Uniquely Split”: a gripping tale of uncovered trauma and mental health that centers around a woman’s difficult decision after uncovering repressed memories of her past during therapy.
“The unexpected discovery of Kelly’s mental health is uncovered through her therapy sessions,” writes Martin. “Through memories, through representations, through alternate personalities, Kelly learns the truth about her past, present, and future. Will she accept it and move on, or fight against it and get left in the dark?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kristen Martin’s enthralling tale is a powerful exploration of mental health, bullying, abandonment, self-esteem, and self-acceptance. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “Uniquely Split” promises to leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Uniquely Split” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
