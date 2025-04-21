Author Kristen Martin’s New Book, "Uniquely Split," is a Powerful Novel of One Woman’s Journey to Either Accept or Fight Against Her Repressed Traumatic Memories

Recent release “Uniquely Split” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kristen Martin is an engaging and thought-provoking tale that centers around Kelly, a young woman who discovers a shocking truth about her past through her therapy sessions. Now faced with repressed memories, Kelly must decide to accept and work through them or continue down a path of denial and darkness.