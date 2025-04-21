Author Dennis D. Parks’s New Book, "The Adventures of Johnny and the Magical Cloud Shaped Like a Star," Follows a Young Boy Who Discovers a Wish-Granting Cloud

Recent release “The Adventures of Johnny and the Magical Cloud Shaped Like a Star” from Covenant Books author Dennis D. Parks tells the charming tale of Johnny, an imaginative young boy who finds a special cloud with magical powers. Using this new discovery, Johnny makes a series of wishes to transform into other people, animals, and objects, learning valuable life lessons along the way.