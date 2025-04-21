Author Dennis D. Parks’s New Book, "The Adventures of Johnny and the Magical Cloud Shaped Like a Star," Follows a Young Boy Who Discovers a Wish-Granting Cloud
Recent release “The Adventures of Johnny and the Magical Cloud Shaped Like a Star” from Covenant Books author Dennis D. Parks tells the charming tale of Johnny, an imaginative young boy who finds a special cloud with magical powers. Using this new discovery, Johnny makes a series of wishes to transform into other people, animals, and objects, learning valuable life lessons along the way.
Girard, OH, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dennis D. Parks has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Johnny and the Magical Cloud Shaped Like a Star”: an engaging and riveting story of a young boy who makes a magical discovery when he finds a cloud that can grant his every wish and transform him into what he can think up.
Author Dennis D. Parks grew up in northeast Ohio, where he and his wife currently reside. His greatest joys in life come from spending time with his wife, sons, daughters-in-law, and grandsons. Parks is passionate about fitness and finds a rewarding balance between running and strength training. Traveling, hiking, pets, fishing, reading, writing, and finding the best coffee shops are some of his many relaxing activities.
“Johnny is an eight-year-old boy who fantasizes about being like people, animals, or things that he admires,” writes Parks. “He imagines himself as being many things, such as a famous athlete or a famous scientist or even an awesome sports car. These fantasies come to life for him one day when he discovers a magical cloud that grants him special wishes for a day. His adventures with this magical cloud allow him to experience a day as a parent, as a car, as a magician, as a duck, and as a chipmunk. The journey of having these special wishes granted for a day teaches Johnny how to question and learn, and he discovers he rather be himself.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dennis D. Parks’s new book is inspired by the imaginary bedtime stories the author used to tell his sons and, later, his grandsons. With colorful artwork to help bring Parks’s story to life, “The Adventures of Johnny and the Magical Cloud Shaped Like a Star” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to dream big while appreciating who they are.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Johnny and the Magical Cloud Shaped Like a Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
