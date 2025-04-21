Author Carmen Martucci’s New Book, "A Day Dead Old," is a Powerful Story of a Man Who, After Years of Feeling Lost on His Life’s Journey, is Faced with a Difficult Choice
Recent release “A Day Dead Old” from Page Publishing author Carmen Martucci is a compelling novel that centers around Johnny “Franco” Francois, a young man who feels lost in life and unsure of what his future holds. But when he is confronted with a difficult choice, Franco will be forced to reckon with his past if he hopes to prove that there is still good in him.
Pittsburgh, PA, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carmen Martucci, a Pittsburgh native who worked a professional legal career, has completed his new book, “A Day Dead Old”: a riveting story of one man’s journey to prove his worth and find his way once more after his life spirals out of his control, leading to a difficult choice that will define the rest of his life forever.
“Johnny ‘Franco’ Francois is a man who has lost his way,” writes Martucci. “He is a man who sometimes dreams and who wants to be better—and thinks that he is better—than his recent history suggests. He is a man who likes to think he is in control and making choices, but perhaps he is just rolling the dice and reacting to each moment. Still, there are remnants of what used to be good in him. Now Franco is confronted with a situation where he will have a choice.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carmen Martucci’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow Franco’s journey to find his place and take back control of his destiny. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Day Dead Old” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Day Dead Old” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
