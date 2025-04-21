Author Janice B. Leonard’s New Book, "Goodbye, My Love…," is a Poignant Account of the Trials and Triumphs the Author and Her Husband Faced During Their Shared Life

Recent release “Goodbye, My Love...: A Marine of Conviction, His Bride, and the God Who Bonded Them for Life” from Page Publishing author Janice B. Leonard is a heartfelt and compelling memoir that chronicles the incredible life the author shared with her husband, recounting the struggles and challenges they and their family endured alongside moments of joy and love.