Author Janice B. Leonard’s New Book, "Goodbye, My Love…," is a Poignant Account of the Trials and Triumphs the Author and Her Husband Faced During Their Shared Life
Recent release “Goodbye, My Love...: A Marine of Conviction, His Bride, and the God Who Bonded Them for Life” from Page Publishing author Janice B. Leonard is a heartfelt and compelling memoir that chronicles the incredible life the author shared with her husband, recounting the struggles and challenges they and their family endured alongside moments of joy and love.
New York, NY, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Janice B. Leonard has completed her new book, “Goodbye, My Love...: A Marine of Conviction, His Bride, and the God Who Bonded Them for Life”: a stirring and captivating autobiographical account that follows the author as she delves into the life that she and her husband created together over the years, from moments of hardship and struggles to memories of laughter and love that defined their lives.
In “Goodbye, My Love…,” author Janice B. Leonard offers readers a glimpse into a true story of a lifetime of love as she delves into heartwarming and heartbreaking stories of her marriage to her beloved husband Mark. With each turn of the page, Janice paints a portrait of a lasting heritage, an enduring marriage, and a solid legacy planted for their children and grandchildren.
From Mark’s traumatic childhood accident to a lifetime of courageous leadership, he and Janice experience an amazing journey with each other by their side. Whether walking through the pinnacle of success or the valley of injustice and loss, both Mark and Janice cling tightly to their convictions, never losing sight of what’s truly important: their faith in God, their family, and their love.
Published by Page Publishing, Janice B. Leonard’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they witness this incredible story of love, devotion, and unyielding loyalty between man and wife. Deeply personal and candid, “Goodbye, My Love…” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Goodbye, My Love...: A Marine of Conviction, His Bride, and the God Who Bonded Them for Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
