Camilo Iribarren’s New Book, "Investigative Deception," is a Spellbinding Tale of Illusion and Romance as a Team of Magicians Use Their Different Skills to Solve Crimes

Recent release “Investigative Deception” from Page Publishing author Camilo Iribarren is a riveting novella and the second in a series introducing a brilliant team of detectives with a background in magic and illusion. Join Feste as he struggles to reconcile his work and his past with his budding romance with a beautiful professor of physics while working to solve a dangerous missing persons case.