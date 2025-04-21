Camilo Iribarren’s New Book, "Investigative Deception," is a Spellbinding Tale of Illusion and Romance as a Team of Magicians Use Their Different Skills to Solve Crimes
Recent release “Investigative Deception” from Page Publishing author Camilo Iribarren is a riveting novella and the second in a series introducing a brilliant team of detectives with a background in magic and illusion. Join Feste as he struggles to reconcile his work and his past with his budding romance with a beautiful professor of physics while working to solve a dangerous missing persons case.
Jacksonville, FL, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Camilo Iribarren, a graduate of CUNY York College with a degree in biology, has completed his new book, “Investigative Deception”: a fast-paced and suspenseful journey into the world of magic and its application in solving crimes involving other magicians.
Iribarren writes, “Two English brothers decided to perform for the children who are being treated at the Seattle Children’s Hospital, but there’s only one problem. One of the brothers is missing and no one knows where or when he was taken. Meanwhile, a university professor has caught Feste’s eye, and neither of them has felt such attraction in a long time. Then Damon’s past catches up with him, and it puts one of his teammates in danger, which forces the escapologist to face his demons once and for all.”
Published by Page Publishing, Camilo Iribarren’s engrossing book is a must-read for fans of mystery and romance.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Investigative Deception” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Iribarren writes, “Two English brothers decided to perform for the children who are being treated at the Seattle Children’s Hospital, but there’s only one problem. One of the brothers is missing and no one knows where or when he was taken. Meanwhile, a university professor has caught Feste’s eye, and neither of them has felt such attraction in a long time. Then Damon’s past catches up with him, and it puts one of his teammates in danger, which forces the escapologist to face his demons once and for all.”
Published by Page Publishing, Camilo Iribarren’s engrossing book is a must-read for fans of mystery and romance.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Investigative Deception” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories