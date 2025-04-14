Keshia Miller Launches Children’s Book Series Celebrating Culture and Family Travel
Join Honey, PawPaw, and their grandkids on a globe-trotting journey that blends culture, family, and adventure. The first stop? Puerto Rico — where history, Bomba dancing, and mouthwatering cuisine await. Perfect for grades 4–6, this vibrant new series inspires curiosity and connection. Pre-order the Kindle now — paperback drops April 15. Next stop: Waco, Texas.
Waco, TX, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author and travel professional Keshia Miller has announced the launch of her new children’s book series, The Grand Adventures of Honey, PawPaw, and the Globe-Trotting Four, which introduces young readers to global cultures through engaging, family-centered storytelling. The first book in the series, set in Puerto Rico, is now available for Kindle pre-order on Amazon, with the paperback edition releasing April 15.
The series is inspired by Miller’s real-life experiences as a grandmother —affectionately known as “Honey” — and her work as the owner of Prosperity Travel Group, a travel agency she has led for over ten years. Blending her passion for cultural exploration with her love of family, Miller brings together storytelling and real-world travel experiences to create an educational yet entertaining narrative for young readers.
In the debut book, four grandchildren join their grandparents, Honey and PawPaw, on a journey through Puerto Rico’s rich cultural landscape. From learning about Bomba music and traditional dance to exploring iconic landmarks like El Morro, the story highlights key aspects of Puerto Rican heritage in a format accessible to children.
Designed for readers in grades 4–6, the book combines colorful illustrations with relatable characters and age-appropriate educational content. It encourages readers to develop a sense of cultural appreciation, curiosity, and intergenerational connection.
“In today’s global society, it’s important for children to see and celebrate cultures outside of their own,” said Miller. “This series brings those experiences to life through storytelling and helps spark that sense of discovery.”
The series is positioned to support parents, educators, and caregivers seeking diverse, inclusive literature that connects children to the wider world. It also reflects a growing trend in children’s publishing toward stories that celebrate travel, culture, and family.
The second book in the series, currently in development, will take readers to Waco, Texas, offering a fresh look at local history, hidden cultural gems, and the unique stories behind Miller’s hometown.
