Keshia Miller Launches Children’s Book Series Celebrating Culture and Family Travel

Join Honey, PawPaw, and their grandkids on a globe-trotting journey that blends culture, family, and adventure. The first stop? Puerto Rico — where history, Bomba dancing, and mouthwatering cuisine await. Perfect for grades 4–6, this vibrant new series inspires curiosity and connection. Pre-order the Kindle now — paperback drops April 15. Next stop: Waco, Texas.