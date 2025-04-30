Maria Levato's New Release, "Journey to Rallem," is Now Available
"Journey to Rallem," a romantic fantasy, is now available for purchase.
Salisbury, MD, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maria Levato's new book, Journey to Rallem, released at midnight. As of today, it is available for purchase at all major retailers.
Here's what Booklife Reviews said in their review of the novel:
"We are friendship. Strong, yet human. Logical, yet brimming with passion,” so declares Lady Josella “Josie” Spade deep into this adventure that blends a quintessential hero’s journey with elements of romantasy, some dark and spiritual themes, a rousing sense of camaraderie, and a challenge to the realm of the dead — “a rather lively place,” readers will learn. Josie’s words about her friends could be describing the novel she stars in, as Levato’s standalone follow-up to The Islands of Rune digs deeply into that book’s world, magic, and most especially its richly drawn, wholly engaging characters. Levato’s storytelling pulses with yearning, desire, and action-packed subplots as Josie — a powerful high priestess, noble, and leader —seeks to reclaim her lovers, Kal and Cai, from the grip of a death that she feels an unrelenting guilt for.
Joining her are the companions that are the novel’s heart. Among this surprising, deeply connected cohort: the half-demon Malachi who rules a neighboring kingdom; her best friend, Johanna, the warrior queen who is Malachi’s wife; Lily, Josie’s adopted daughter and a budding priestess; and Jameson, a half-angel who harbors immense feelings for Josie. Jameson’s self-doubt keeps him from pursuing Josie while also preventing his own angelic powers from coming into the fullness of their strength, one of many ways in which Levato connects intimate feelings with the grander fantasy of the world being built here.
The slow-burn romance between Josie and Jameson is touching — “I haven’t stopped loving them, but I’ve started loving him,” she muses — though the novel is ultimately more fantasy than romance. When Josie is drawn into the spirit realm and an ancient war, her ragtag group of supernatural allies will be deeply challenged, forging strained alliances and facing overwhelming dangers and political complexities. Levato never lets a chapter lull, even as they shift perspectives, laying bare hearts and minds, what sets Journey to Rallem apart, though, is its rich empathy, its commitment to inviting readers to inhabit a host of perspectives, each singular."
This title is distributed by Ingram. Press inquiries should be directed to the author via the information provided.
This title is distributed by Ingram. Press inquiries should be directed to the author via the information provided.
