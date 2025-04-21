Author Tedi Tuttle’s New Book, "Joseph: Based on King Tut the Musical," is a Compelling Novel That Merges the Stories of Both Joseph of Egypt and King Tutankamen

Recent release “Joseph: Based on King Tut the Musical” from Covenant Books author Tedi Tuttle is a captivating and engaging novelization of the author’s stage show “King Tut the Musical” that follows the lives of two legendary figures, Joseph of Egypt and King Tutankamen, as their stories intersect against the backdrop of Ancient Egypt.