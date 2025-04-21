Author Tedi Tuttle’s New Book, "Joseph: Based on King Tut the Musical," is a Compelling Novel That Merges the Stories of Both Joseph of Egypt and King Tutankamen
Recent release “Joseph: Based on King Tut the Musical” from Covenant Books author Tedi Tuttle is a captivating and engaging novelization of the author’s stage show “King Tut the Musical” that follows the lives of two legendary figures, Joseph of Egypt and King Tutankamen, as their stories intersect against the backdrop of Ancient Egypt.
New York, NY, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tedi Tuttle, a mother of nine and a graduate of Brigham Young University who has written poetry, family biographies, children’s illustrated books, and music for nearly five decades, has completed her new book, “Joseph: Based on King Tut the Musical”: a riveting tale that follows Joseph, the Biblical hero and king of Egypt, as he sets out to build a city in the desert, intersecting with the legendary King Tutankamen.
“A carefully woven story of some of history’s most illustrious icons intermingle in an array of human complexities,” writes Tuttle. “A telling that encompasses a pantheon of emotions in palaces, on boats, and in the desert—entertaining and audacious. Well-worn puzzle pieces of famous faces sifted through the ever-shifting sands of Africa lie drenched in life celebrations and adventure along the Nile as a who is who in Egypt. Music of the reeds whispers sweet melodies and drums pound out a willful heartbeat of love, animosity, and betrayal.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tedi Tuttle’s new book began nearly twenty years ago, when the author began writing a musical about King Tutankhamun following her research of ancient Egypt. After the musical’s premiere in 2008 at the Peery’s Egyptian Theatre in Ogden, Utah, she was inspired by her son to write a novel adaptation of the stage show, exploring her characters in a fresh, new way for readers everywhere to enjoy.
Readers can purchase “Joseph: Based on King Tut the Musical” at bookstores everywhere, or online at Apple Books, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble. The audible version is also available. For information about the author’s other books, visit www.tedituttle.com.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“A carefully woven story of some of history’s most illustrious icons intermingle in an array of human complexities,” writes Tuttle. “A telling that encompasses a pantheon of emotions in palaces, on boats, and in the desert—entertaining and audacious. Well-worn puzzle pieces of famous faces sifted through the ever-shifting sands of Africa lie drenched in life celebrations and adventure along the Nile as a who is who in Egypt. Music of the reeds whispers sweet melodies and drums pound out a willful heartbeat of love, animosity, and betrayal.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tedi Tuttle’s new book began nearly twenty years ago, when the author began writing a musical about King Tutankhamun following her research of ancient Egypt. After the musical’s premiere in 2008 at the Peery’s Egyptian Theatre in Ogden, Utah, she was inspired by her son to write a novel adaptation of the stage show, exploring her characters in a fresh, new way for readers everywhere to enjoy.
Readers can purchase “Joseph: Based on King Tut the Musical” at bookstores everywhere, or online at Apple Books, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble. The audible version is also available. For information about the author’s other books, visit www.tedituttle.com.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories