ExcelPrep adds Bloomington, IL K-8 Program for Neurodiverse Learners
Bloomington, IL, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ExcelPrep, a clinic and educational program for neurodiverse learners, has expanded its program to Bloomington, Illinois. Founder and Executive Director, Landria Seals Green, states that this is an exciting time for families and the community as they continue to meet the needs of learners, their families, and school partners. ExcelPrep Bloomington will be open for learners beginning June 2, 2025, and is now accepting intake assessments and referrals. Like their flagship program in Champaign, ExcelPrep will provide a small supportive learning environment tailored to meet the cognitive, academic, and social needs of neurodiverse learners- diagnosed or not says Seals Green. ExcelPrep was developed at the urgent request of Landria’s daughter who requested a school open so that she and others could truly learn.
Guided by the belief that All Brains Can Learn, ExcelPrep’s programs integrate behavior science and education to deliver meaningful progress. “It’s the unspoken request of many children — even through behavior or those resistant to learning because of their history of trying” says Landria. At ExcelPrep, they believe in acceleration and changing instruction in real time so learners can succeed. ExcelPrep Bloomington will offer ABA therapy and academic instruction in core areas such as reading, writing, and math, grounded in the science of Direct Instruction and Precision Teaching. Families and school partners in Bloomington and surrounding areas can start the process of accessing their services. Bloomington is led by Dani Wipperman, Head of School. ExcelPrep offers an integration of behavior science and education for learners ages 3 through 13.
To learn more about ExcelPrep Bloomington, email for more information.
For more information, press only:
Landria Seals Green, phone:217-800-5120 email: info@excelprepschools.org
Guided by the belief that All Brains Can Learn, ExcelPrep’s programs integrate behavior science and education to deliver meaningful progress. “It’s the unspoken request of many children — even through behavior or those resistant to learning because of their history of trying” says Landria. At ExcelPrep, they believe in acceleration and changing instruction in real time so learners can succeed. ExcelPrep Bloomington will offer ABA therapy and academic instruction in core areas such as reading, writing, and math, grounded in the science of Direct Instruction and Precision Teaching. Families and school partners in Bloomington and surrounding areas can start the process of accessing their services. Bloomington is led by Dani Wipperman, Head of School. ExcelPrep offers an integration of behavior science and education for learners ages 3 through 13.
To learn more about ExcelPrep Bloomington, email for more information.
For more information, press only:
Landria Seals Green, phone:217-800-5120 email: info@excelprepschools.org
Contact
Excel PrepContact
Landria Seals Green
217-800-5210
https://www.excelprepschools.org
Landria Seals Green
217-800-5210
https://www.excelprepschools.org
Categories