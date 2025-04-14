"Tevye in New York!" at North Coast Rep Variety Nights
Solana Beach, CA, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Celebrated actor Tom Dugan (Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Wiesenthal) returns to The North Coast Rep with his award-winning one-man performance of Tevye In New York! Based on Sholom Aleichem’s beloved characters, immortalized in Fiddler on The Roof, Tevye In New York! takes up where the original stories left off.
Tevye in New York! will run May 19 & 20, 2025 at 7:30pm and May 20, 2025 at 2pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $49 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit their website to purchase tickets.
Contact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
