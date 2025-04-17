CamCo Commercial Inc. Takes Action, Commits to UN Global Compact's Ten Principles
CamCo Commercial Inc. adopts UN Global Compact's Ten Principles (human rights, labor, environment, anti-corruption), embedding them into strategy and culture. CEO Cameron Colvin emphasizes commitment to a sustainable, equitable future. CamCo will report progress annually, ensuring transparency.
New York, NY, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Demonstrating a clear commitment to global responsibility, CamCo Commercial Inc. today announced its adoption of the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact, focusing on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.
"We're not just talking about ethical business – we're embedding it into everything we do by aligning CamCo Commercial Inc. with the UN Global Compact," stated Cameron Colvin, Chairman and CEO. "This commitment underscores our active role in building a sustainable and equitable future."
Joining the UN Global Compact means CamCo Commercial Inc. will integrate the Ten Principles into its strategic decision-making, company culture, and day-to-day activities. The company is eager to collaborate on projects that advance the United Nations' broader development agenda, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
To ensure transparency and accountability, CamCo Commercial Inc. will:
Clearly communicate its commitment publicly to all stakeholders.
Publish an annual Communication on Progress (CoP) outlining its efforts in implementing the Ten Principles.
Provide an annual statement from the CEO reaffirming support for the UN Global Compact.
Complete the UN Global Compact's online CoP questionnaire, openly sharing its ongoing integration of the Ten Principles and contributions to the SDGs.
"Transparency isn't just a buzzword; it's a cornerstone of our commitment," added Colvin. "Our dedication to the annual CoP reflects our proactive approach to reporting our progress and living by the UN Global Compact's principles."
CamCo Commercial Inc. is committed to actively cultivating a sustainable and responsible business ecosystem and looks forward to strong collaboration with the UN Global Compact and its participants.
About CamCo Commercial Inc.
Established in 2014 by visionary leader Cameron Colvin, CamCo Commercial Inc. has quickly risen as a significant global investment player. With a diverse portfolio valued at approximately $6 billion in 2024, CamCo strategically invests across sectors including sustainable hospitality, aerospace, sports and entertainment, oil and gas, and international real estate. Rise Above Creative Solutions operates CamCo.
Contact
Joe Girouard
800-731-4830
www.riseaboveep.com
