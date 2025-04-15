Strike School Unveils Bold New Rebrand with Innovative Educational Solutions for the 2025-2026 School Year
Strike School, a national online K-12 education provider, has unveiled a comprehensive rebrand for the 2025-2026 academic year, signaling a renewed commitment to personalized learning, flexibility, and future-focused education.
Oregon City, OR, April 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Strike School, a national online K-12 education provider, has unveiled a comprehensive rebrand for the 2025-2026 academic year, signaling a renewed commitment to personalized learning, flexibility, and future-focused education.
With a new look and expanded offerings, the school aims to redefine the virtual learning experience for students across the country. The rebrand includes upgraded educational tools, a stronger emphasis on student-centered instruction, and new support systems that reflect the evolving needs of 21st-century learners.
“This isn’t just a visual rebrand,” said Jay Hockensmith, CEO of Strike Services and principal of Strike School. “We’re completely reimagining how students engage with learning—through personalized pathways, innovative instructional methods, and deeper support for students and families.”
A Tailored Approach to Learning
At the heart of the redesign is Strike School’s focus on personalized education. Students can now engage in interest- and project-based learning experiences designed to reflect their unique goals, needs, and passions. The curriculum also supports real-world problem-solving and encourages students to incorporate extracurricular interests like music, sports, and work-study into their academic schedules.
“All learning differences are not only welcomed but supported,” Hockensmith emphasized.
Building a Virtual Community
Strike School is enhancing its digital infrastructure to build a stronger sense of community among students and educators. The updated Virtual Classroom plan emphasizes small group collaboration, real-time interaction, and one-on-one sessions with experienced, advanced-degree teachers. The school hopes this will foster meaningful relationships and a sense of belonging in a fully online setting.
Flexibility and Support at the Core
Strike School’s flexible learning model remains a cornerstone of its appeal. With year-round enrollment and multiple plan options, students and parents can tailor their educational experience to meet academic or personal needs. Whether a student is catching up, moving ahead, or seeking an alternative path, the new structure accommodates all learning paces and styles.
Beyond academics, Strike School places a strong emphasis on holistic student support. Families receive ongoing communication and access to 24/7 progress monitoring tools, keeping them actively involved in their child’s education. Teachers also maintain close partnerships with families to provide consistent and personalized guidance.
Preparing High Schoolers for What’s Next
For older students, the school’s 100% graduation rate and a robust set of college and career readiness tools underscore its academic rigor. Strike School offers NCAA-approved and AP-certified courses, as well as dual enrollment opportunities through a partnership with Arizona State University. Graduates leave with credentials and the leadership skills and critical thinking abilities needed in today’s job market and higher education environments.
New Program Expands Reach
In response to rising demand, the school is also introducing customized academic programs for outside academies and organizations. These tailored solutions allow partner institutions to provide quality instruction through Strike School’s flexible and accredited model.
Additionally, for homeschooling families, the school now offers a “curriculum only” package that includes online courses and parent resources—no lesson planning required. On-demand tutoring is also available for any student needing extra support, whether enrolled or not.
Looking Ahead
As part of the rebrand celebration, Strike School is hosting virtual meet-and-greet sessions for interested families to explore the platform, meet staff, and learn more about the changes ahead.
“This rebrand reflects our ongoing mission to put students first,” said Shahla Hockensmith, COO and co-founder of Strike School. “We are building a learning environment that’s not only transformative but also adaptable and truly future-ready.”
More information about the rebrand and upcoming school year is available at https://strikeschool.org or by calling 816.313.2461.
With a new look and expanded offerings, the school aims to redefine the virtual learning experience for students across the country. The rebrand includes upgraded educational tools, a stronger emphasis on student-centered instruction, and new support systems that reflect the evolving needs of 21st-century learners.
“This isn’t just a visual rebrand,” said Jay Hockensmith, CEO of Strike Services and principal of Strike School. “We’re completely reimagining how students engage with learning—through personalized pathways, innovative instructional methods, and deeper support for students and families.”
A Tailored Approach to Learning
At the heart of the redesign is Strike School’s focus on personalized education. Students can now engage in interest- and project-based learning experiences designed to reflect their unique goals, needs, and passions. The curriculum also supports real-world problem-solving and encourages students to incorporate extracurricular interests like music, sports, and work-study into their academic schedules.
“All learning differences are not only welcomed but supported,” Hockensmith emphasized.
Building a Virtual Community
Strike School is enhancing its digital infrastructure to build a stronger sense of community among students and educators. The updated Virtual Classroom plan emphasizes small group collaboration, real-time interaction, and one-on-one sessions with experienced, advanced-degree teachers. The school hopes this will foster meaningful relationships and a sense of belonging in a fully online setting.
Flexibility and Support at the Core
Strike School’s flexible learning model remains a cornerstone of its appeal. With year-round enrollment and multiple plan options, students and parents can tailor their educational experience to meet academic or personal needs. Whether a student is catching up, moving ahead, or seeking an alternative path, the new structure accommodates all learning paces and styles.
Beyond academics, Strike School places a strong emphasis on holistic student support. Families receive ongoing communication and access to 24/7 progress monitoring tools, keeping them actively involved in their child’s education. Teachers also maintain close partnerships with families to provide consistent and personalized guidance.
Preparing High Schoolers for What’s Next
For older students, the school’s 100% graduation rate and a robust set of college and career readiness tools underscore its academic rigor. Strike School offers NCAA-approved and AP-certified courses, as well as dual enrollment opportunities through a partnership with Arizona State University. Graduates leave with credentials and the leadership skills and critical thinking abilities needed in today’s job market and higher education environments.
New Program Expands Reach
In response to rising demand, the school is also introducing customized academic programs for outside academies and organizations. These tailored solutions allow partner institutions to provide quality instruction through Strike School’s flexible and accredited model.
Additionally, for homeschooling families, the school now offers a “curriculum only” package that includes online courses and parent resources—no lesson planning required. On-demand tutoring is also available for any student needing extra support, whether enrolled or not.
Looking Ahead
As part of the rebrand celebration, Strike School is hosting virtual meet-and-greet sessions for interested families to explore the platform, meet staff, and learn more about the changes ahead.
“This rebrand reflects our ongoing mission to put students first,” said Shahla Hockensmith, COO and co-founder of Strike School. “We are building a learning environment that’s not only transformative but also adaptable and truly future-ready.”
More information about the rebrand and upcoming school year is available at https://strikeschool.org or by calling 816.313.2461.
Contact
Strike SchoolContact
Shahla Hockensmith
816-313-2461
strikeschool.org
Shahla Hockensmith
816-313-2461
strikeschool.org
Categories