RID Nigeria Launches Cohort 2 of Her Policy Writing, Analysis, and Advocacy Course
Abuja, Nigeria, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Centre for Faith-Based Policy (CFBP), an initiative under RID Nigeria, is excited to announce the commencement of applications for its Cohort 2 program. This transformative three-month faculty is designed to equip Christians and policy advocates with the essential knowledge and skills to influence national policies using biblical principles. Building on the success of Cohort 1, CFBP remains committed to raising Christian leaders who will drive governance and public policy in Nigeria.
CFBP offers an immersive academic structure where participants receive practical training on policy drafting, legislative frameworks, leadership ethics, and strategic advocacy. The program integrates a hybrid learning model, combining online sessions with physical classes in Abuja, ensuring accessibility and flexibility for all participants. By enrolling in this program, individuals will gain insights from top Christian policymakers, governance experts, and legal professionals. They will also engage in real-world policy advocacy projects, connect with a mission-driven community, and develop hands-on expertise in policy drafting and strategic legislative engagement.
The program spans three months and is open to individuals aged 18 and above who are passionate about governance and faith-based policy advocacy. The tuition fee for Cohort 2 is set at ₦100,000, covering access to expert-led sessions, practical case studies, and networking opportunities with like-minded professionals. CFBP remains dedicated to fostering ethical and sustainable national development by training leaders who can translate biblical values into actionable policies.
Applications for Cohort 2 are now open, and interested candidates are encouraged to seize this opportunity to join a growing network of Christian policymakers committed to shaping the future of governance in Nigeria. For more information and to apply, visit https://ridnigeria.org/cfbp/.
For further inquiries, interested individuals can reach out via joeagama@ridnigeria.org, +234 8135635613
ridnigeria.org/cfbp/cfbp-cohort-two/
CFBP offers an immersive academic structure where participants receive practical training on policy drafting, legislative frameworks, leadership ethics, and strategic advocacy. The program integrates a hybrid learning model, combining online sessions with physical classes in Abuja, ensuring accessibility and flexibility for all participants. By enrolling in this program, individuals will gain insights from top Christian policymakers, governance experts, and legal professionals. They will also engage in real-world policy advocacy projects, connect with a mission-driven community, and develop hands-on expertise in policy drafting and strategic legislative engagement.
The program spans three months and is open to individuals aged 18 and above who are passionate about governance and faith-based policy advocacy. The tuition fee for Cohort 2 is set at ₦100,000, covering access to expert-led sessions, practical case studies, and networking opportunities with like-minded professionals. CFBP remains dedicated to fostering ethical and sustainable national development by training leaders who can translate biblical values into actionable policies.
Applications for Cohort 2 are now open, and interested candidates are encouraged to seize this opportunity to join a growing network of Christian policymakers committed to shaping the future of governance in Nigeria. For more information and to apply, visit https://ridnigeria.org/cfbp/.
For further inquiries, interested individuals can reach out via joeagama@ridnigeria.org, +234 8135635613
ridnigeria.org/cfbp/cfbp-cohort-two/
Contact
RID NigeriaContact
Joseph Agama
+234 8135635613
https://ridnigeria.org/
josephagama20@gmail.com
Joseph Agama
+234 8135635613
https://ridnigeria.org/
josephagama20@gmail.com
Categories