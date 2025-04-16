Loveforce International’s Anna Hamilton Reminds Everyone to Pay Their Dues
On Friday, April 18, Loveforce International will release Anna Hamilton's new Digital Music Single "Pay Your Dues."
Santa Clarita, CA, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amidst all of the chaos in the world, and on the Friday of the week U.S. Income taxes are due, (Friday, April 18), Loveforce International Recording Artist Anna Hamilton is sending out a reminder to for everyone to pay their dues. Anna is doing this with the release of her new Digital Music Single “Pay Your Dues.”
Anna Hamilton’s new Digital Music Single release is entitled “Pay Your Dues.” It is a hauntingly melodic Jazz song in a style reminiscent of Sade. The instrumentation is Jazz combo, which includes bass, guitar, drum kit and Hammond Organ. The rhythm and instrumentation sets a mellow, midtempo ambiance that cushions the melody. The lyrics are about love and Karma. The protagonist broke a woman’s heart after promising not to. His friends are trying to get him to make it right by her.
Anna Hamilton’s “Pay Your Dues” has all the makings of a classic song.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Anyone who likes Sade songs or Sade type songs should also like this song,” he continued.
Anna Hamilton’s “Pay Your Dues,” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
