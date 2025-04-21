Author Danny Hill’s New Book, "Purgatory Mall," is an Unforgettable Tale of Redemption and Self-Discovery That Takes Readers on a Journey Through Faith and Reality
Recent release “Purgatory Mall” from Page Publishing author Danny Hill centers around a county jail inmate who finds himself thrust into an alternate reality that challenges his beliefs and understanding of the world as he works to uncover the purpose of his existence and find the elusive key to his redemption and escape.
Mccomb, OH, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Danny Hill, a lifelong resident of Ohio who loves animals, nature, and helping others, and found a path to recovery from addiction through God, has completed his new book, “Purgatory Mall”: a compelling and imaginative tale that follows Bryan, a county jail inmate whose life takes a surreal turn when he is transported to a bizarre alternate reality that tests his very understanding of faith and purpose.
“Join this epic adventure of faith and wonder,” writes Hill. “Bryan, an inmate in a county jail awaiting his trial, finds himself in a world of disbelief—literally. He was never really a faithful man in God until he was someone put into an alternate reality. A purgatory that sends him many messages and obstacles. So many things around him that he can’t explain. With the help of a mystery girl and some enlightening figures, he tries to figure it all out. He tries to find out why he’s there and how to escape. He needs to find the key, the key to everything he needs in life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Danny Hill’s riveting tale is a masterful blend of speculative fiction and spiritual exploration, designed to captivate readers with its imaginative narrative and deep philosophical undertones. Presenting a unique premise and thought-provoking storyline, “Purgatory Mall” promises to engage and inspire readers, inviting them to embark on a journey through the boundaries of reality and faith.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Purgatory Mall” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Join this epic adventure of faith and wonder,” writes Hill. “Bryan, an inmate in a county jail awaiting his trial, finds himself in a world of disbelief—literally. He was never really a faithful man in God until he was someone put into an alternate reality. A purgatory that sends him many messages and obstacles. So many things around him that he can’t explain. With the help of a mystery girl and some enlightening figures, he tries to figure it all out. He tries to find out why he’s there and how to escape. He needs to find the key, the key to everything he needs in life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Danny Hill’s riveting tale is a masterful blend of speculative fiction and spiritual exploration, designed to captivate readers with its imaginative narrative and deep philosophical undertones. Presenting a unique premise and thought-provoking storyline, “Purgatory Mall” promises to engage and inspire readers, inviting them to embark on a journey through the boundaries of reality and faith.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Purgatory Mall” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories