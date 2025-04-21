Author Danny Hill’s New Book, "Purgatory Mall," is an Unforgettable Tale of Redemption and Self-Discovery That Takes Readers on a Journey Through Faith and Reality

Recent release “Purgatory Mall” from Page Publishing author Danny Hill centers around a county jail inmate who finds himself thrust into an alternate reality that challenges his beliefs and understanding of the world as he works to uncover the purpose of his existence and find the elusive key to his redemption and escape.